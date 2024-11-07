Thursday Night Football: Ravens vs. Bengals Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football

Week 10 gets underway with a stellar Thursday Night Football matchup between the Ravens and Bengals. Let's dig into the betting side of things and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 32-25 (+3.27 units)

Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Odds

Ravens: Spread -6 (-105 ESPN BET), -265 Moneyline (DraftKings)

Bengals: Spread +6, +225 Moneyline (FanDuel)

Game Total: 53 points (Bet MGM)

Both teams will deal with injuries on offense. Tee Higgins (quadriceps) lists as doubtful for the Bengals, setting him up to miss his third straight game. The Ravens have ruled out Isaiah Likely (hamstring), making this the first game that he will miss this season.

Ravens vs. Bengals Betting Picks

Mike Gesicki over 49.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel) for 1 unit

Higgins sitting out the last two games has left Gesicki with an expanded role. In Week 8, Gesicki caught seven of eight targets for 73 yards against the Eagles. Last week, he caught five of six targets for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders. Higgins has missed a total of four games this season and Gesicki finished with at least 73 receiving yards in three of them.

Not only should Gesicki see added targets again in this game, but it's a great matchup for him. The Ravens have allowed the most passing yards per game in the league. They have also yielded the third-most receiving yards to tight ends. Gesicki has the potential to blow past 50 receiving yards.

Zay Flowers over 59.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel) for 1 unit

Flowers started off the season by posting fewer than 40 receiving yards in three of his first four games. Since then, he has finished with at least 111 receiving yards in four of his last five games. That included a stellar performance in Week 5 against the Bengals in which he caught seven of nine targets for 111 yards.

Flowers has a modest average depth of target of 9.3 yards. However, he averages 14.2 yards per reception because thanks to 6.8 yards after the catch. He has also accounted for 27.2% of the Ravens targets. This line is set too low in a game that could have plenty of offense on both sides.

Andrei Iosivas over 20.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel) for 1 unit

Iosivas posted just one reception for 10 yards last week, although he did find his way into the end zone on the catch. That was his only reception over the last two games with Higgins out. However, he was targeted seven times during that span, so it's not as if the Bengals weren't looking his way at all.

When these teams met in Week 5, Iosivas hauled in one of his two targets for 39 yards. He is averaging 13.3 yards per reception this season, thanks to an average depth of target of 11.4 yards. Teams generally need to throw a lot against the Ravens to try and keep up with their offense, which has resulted in the Ravens allowing the most receiving yards to wide receivers in the league. It might only take a couple of catches for Iosivas to reach the over on this prop.

Ravens vs. Bengals Prediction

The Bengals disappointed out of the gate, and not having Higgins available certainly deals a blow to their chances of pulling off the road upset. However, a divisional matchup on a short week means that anything can happen in this game. The Ravens should pull out the win, but they might not cover the spread in a game that could come down to the final possession.