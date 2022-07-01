RotoWire Partners
Top 5 Wide Receivers Falling Down Drafts II 2022 Fantasy Football

Top 5 Wide Receivers Falling Down Drafts II 2022 Fantasy Football

Written by 
Alan Seslowsky 
July 1, 2022

This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

5 WRs that are tumbling down early drafts, and bestball contests. Find out which high-profile WRs you need to let your leaguemates roster. Cody Carpenter (Player Profiler) and Alan Seslowsky (RotoWire) identify the landmines you should avoid and also debate :

🏈 Detroit Lions Offense 

🏈 Dynasty Rookie Strategy 

🏈 Commanders WRs 

🏈 Treylon Burks "Athesma"

🎙Prefer to listen to this podcast? You can find this episode in the RotoWire Fantasy Football podcast feed.

💡Video viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right of the video. You can watch this video on the RotoWire Youtube page; this allows you to skip/fast forward as desired.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
