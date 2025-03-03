Fantasy Football
VSiN: McKechnie on Deebo, NFL Combine & NFL Draft Bets

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
John McKechnie 
Nick Whalen 
Published on March 3, 2025

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss the NFL Combine and NFL Draft Best Bets with RotoWire College Football expert John McKechnie. But they start with the news of Deebo Samuel being traded to the Commanders. John then lists his "Big Winners" from the weekend's NFL Combine, which includes Texas WR Matthew Golden. John then offers some opinions on NFL Draft bets.  (Segment aired Monday, 3-3-2025)

Get FREE VSiN Pro access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits and more. Now through NCAA championship week at https://vsin.com/champweek/?tpcc=rotowire . Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific. 

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

