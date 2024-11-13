Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 11 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Updated on November 13, 2024 4:45AM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Week 11 Byes: Arizona, Carolina, New York Giants, Tampa Bay

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome

Quarterbacks

1.Jalen Hurts PHI vs. WAS
2.*Josh Allen BUF vs. KC
Note: Allen threw for 280 yards but no touchdowns against the Colts while missing both Keon Coleman and Amari Cooper, and now he might be missing Dalton Kincaid against the Chiefs this week.
3.Lamar Jackson BAL at PIT
4.Joe Burrow CIN at LAC
5.Jayden Daniels WAS at PHI
6.Brock Purdy SF vs. SEA
7.*Justin Herbert LAC vs. CIN
Note: Herbert was amazing with his feet and his arm against the Titans last week.
8.Patrick Mahomes KC at BUF
9.*Jared Goff DET vs. JAX
Note: The Lions somehow won with Goff throwing five pics (though one was a Hail Mary on the play leading into halftime). The matchup is ever-so-slightly better this week against the Jaguars.
10.Russell Wilson PIT vs. BAL
11.Jordan Love GB at CHI
12.*C.J. Stroud HOU at DAL
Note: Stroud was throwing dimes in the first half Sunday night, but the second half was more reminiscent of earlier in the season. Nico Collins should come back this week.
13.*Kirk Cousins ATL at DEN
Note: Cousins played worse than his 306-yard day against the Saints suggests, failing to connect in the red zone, and making a few bad decisions in the fourth quarter while the Falcons were trying to come back.
14.Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. LV
15.Geno Smith SEA at SF
16.Jameis Winston CLE at NO
17.*Sam Darnold MIN at TEN
Note: Darnold was awful in a great matchup against the Jaguars, somehow even worse than the week before against the Colts.
18.Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. IND
19.Bo Nix DEN vs. ATL
20.*Matthew Stafford LA at NE
Note: Stafford threw for 293 yards yet didn't register a single touchdown in Monday night's loss to the Dolphins.
21.Drake Maye NE vs. LAR
22.*Caleb Williams CHI vs. GB
Note: Williams was sacked nine times in the loss to the Patriots, leading to the firing of OC Seth Waldron. Some of this is on Williams for holding the ball too long.
23.Derek Carr NO vs. CLE
24.Will Levis TEN vs. MIN
25.*Joe Flacco IND at NYJ
Note: Flacco will start again this week against the Jets, but that the Colts had to answer the question demonstrates how it's going so far after the change.
26.*Cooper Rush DAL vs. HOU
Note: Rush was replaced late in the third quarter by Trey Lance after the Cowboys fell far behind. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott needs surgery on his hamstring injury and is out for the season. Rush will start again this week against the Texans.
27.Gardner Minshew LV at MIA
28.*Mac Jones JAC at DET
Note: It went about as badly as one would expect for Jones against the Vikings - 111 passing yards, and two interceptions. It won't be much better this week against the Lions.
29.Trevor Lawrence JAC at DET
30.Kyler Murray ARZ at
31.Baker Mayfield TB at
32.Bryce Young CAR at
33.Daniel Jones NYG at

Running Backs

1.*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. SEA
Note: The Niners immediately went back to McCaffrey being a workhorse back.
2.Bijan Robinson ATL at DEN
3.*Saquon Barkley PHI vs. WAS
Note: Barkley was briefly examined for a left forearm injury against the Cowboys.
4.Derrick Henry BAL at PIT
5.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. JAX
6.Kyren Williams LA at NE
7.Joe Mixon HOU at DAL
8.Breece Hall NYJ vs. IND
9.*Alvin Kamara NO vs. CLE
Note: Kamara had 109 combined rushing and receiving yards, but dropped a sure touchdown pass that could have iced the game late.
10.De'Von Achane MIA vs. LV
11.Kenneth Walker SEA at SF
12.Kareem Hunt KC at BUF
13.James Cook BUF vs. KC
14.Josh Jacobs GB at CHI
15.*Aaron Jones MIN at TEN
Note: Jones suffered a rib injury in the win over the Jaguars. He at one point was carted to the locker room, but later helped finish off the win. The Vikings anticipate that he'll be limited in practice but will play.
16.Jonathan Taylor IND at NYJ
17.David Montgomery DET vs. JAX
18.*Najee Harris PIT vs. BAL
Note: Harris injured his ankle in the win over the Commanders, but even though he might be limited in practice he's expected to play against the Ravens.
19.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. LAR
20.Tony Pollard TEN vs. MIN
21.D'Andre Swift CHI vs. GB
22.Nick Chubb CLE at NO
23.J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. CIN
24.Chase Brown CIN at LAC
25.Austin Ekeler WAS at PHI
26.*Audric Estime DEN vs. ATL
Note: Estime took over the main RB role for the Broncos last week and it appears he'll do the same this week against the Falcons.
27.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. HOU
28.*Travis Etienne JAC at DET
Note: Etienne was the lead back for the Jaguars against the Vikings, but he wasn't able to convert that into a good fantasy game.
29.*Jaylen Warren PIT vs. BAL
Note: Warren could be in line for a heavy workload against the Ravens, with Najee Harris nursing an ankle injury.
30.Alexander Mattison LV at MIA
31.Ray Davis BUF vs. KC
32.*Tyler Allgeier ATL at DEN
Note: Allgeier failed to score on three consecutive carries from the 1-yard line against the Saints last week.
33.*Javonte Williams DEN vs. ATL
Note: Williams ceded the lead running back role to Audric Estime last week, and it appears likely to repeat this week.
34.Jeremy McNichols WAS at PHI
35.Cam Akers MIN at TEN
36.Zach Charbonnet SEA at SF
37.*Gus Edwards LAC vs. CIN
Note: Edwards was busier than I anticipated in the win over the Titans, netting 55 yards on 10 carries.
38.Tyjae Spears TEN vs. MIN
39.*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. LV
Note: Mostert wasn't used in the running game on Monday night.
40.Roschon Johnson CHI vs. GB
41.Chris Rodriguez WAS at PHI
42.Justice Hill BAL at PIT
43.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. ATL
44.Braelon Allen NYJ vs. IND
45.Zamir White LV at MIA
46.Jerome Ford CLE at NO
47.*Jordan Mason SF vs. SEA
Note: Mason was barely used in the win over the Bucs.
48.Dare Ogunbowale HOU at DAL
49.Jaylen Wright MIA vs. LV
50.Isaac Guerendo SF vs. SEA
51.*Khalil Herbert CIN at LAC
Note: It's probably not a good sign for Herbert that the Bengals worked out Leonard Fournette this week.
52.Ty Johnson BUF vs. KC
53.Tyler Goodson IND at NYJ
54.D'Ernest Johnson JAC at DET
55.Antonio Gibson NE vs. LAR
56.Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. WAS
57.Blake Corum LA at NE
58.Ty Chandler MIN at TEN
59.*Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. HOU
Note: Elliott fumbled at the one-yard line last week, something he never did in his prime.
60.Carson Steele KC at BUF
61.Keaton Mitchell BAL at PIT
62.*Brian Robinson WAS at PHI
Note: Robinson (hamstring) was limited in Tuesday's walk-through practice after missing the last two games.
63.*Tank Bigsby JAC at DET
Note: Bigsby left last week's loss to the Vikings with an ankle injury.
64.Jamaal Williams NO vs. CLE
65.Dameon Pierce HOU at DAL
66.*Isiah Pacheco KC at BUF
Note: Pacheco (fibula) has been designated to return from IR.
67.James Conner ARZ at
68.Tyrone Tracy NYG at
69.Chuba Hubbard CAR at
70.Rachaad White TB at
71.Bucky Irving TB at
72.Devin Singletary NYG at
73.Trey Benson ARZ at
74.Miles Sanders CAR at
75.Jonathon Brooks CAR at

Wide Receivers

1.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at LAC
2.Justin Jefferson MIN at TEN
3.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. JAX
4.A.J. Brown PHI vs. WAS
5.Cooper Kupp LA at NE
6.George Pickens PIT vs. BAL
7.Terry McLaurin WAS at PHI
8.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. IND
9.Puka Nacua LA at NE
10.Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA
11.*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. HOU
Note: Blinded by the light, but not revved up by a Coop(er).
12.Davante Adams NYJ vs. IND
13.DeAndre Hopkins KC at BUF
14.Khalil Shakir BUF vs. KC
15.*DK Metcalf SEA at SF
Note: Metcalf (knee) is expected to practice Wednesday, so I'm going to rank him as if he's playing.
16.Jayden Reed GB at CHI
17.*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. LV
Note: Hill (wrist) played through his injury Monday night, and even netted two carries along with four targets.
18.Calvin Ridley TEN vs. MIN
19.*Drake London ATL at DEN
Note: London likely draws Patrick Surtain this week.
20.*DeVonta Smith PHI vs. WAS
Note: Smith (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice. The Eagles will likely need more out of Smith against the Commanders than they did against the Cowboys.
21.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. ATL
22.Josh Downs IND at NYJ
23.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. LV
24.Darnell Mooney ATL at DEN
25.*Jauan Jennings SF vs. SEA
Note: Jennings was very effective taking over Brandon Aiyuk's role against the Bucs.
26.Cedric Tillman CLE at NO
27.Ladd McConkey LAC vs. CIN
28.Zay Flowers BAL at PIT
29.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at SF
30.Jakobi Meyers LV at MIA
31.Romeo Doubs GB at CHI
32.Tank Dell HOU at DAL
33.Keenan Allen CHI vs. GB
34.Jordan Addison MIN at TEN
35.DJ Moore CHI vs. GB
36.*Brian Thomas JAC at DET
Note: Thomas was only targeted thrice in the loss to the Vikings.
37.Christian Watson GB at CHI
38.Quentin Johnston LAC vs. CIN
39.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. MIN
40.Alec Pierce IND at NYJ
41.Rome Odunze CHI vs. GB
42.Mack Hollins BUF vs. KC
43.Elijah Moore CLE at NO
44.Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. HOU
45.Rashod Bateman BAL at PIT
46.Demarcus Robinson LA at NE
47.Noah Brown WAS at PHI
48.Jerry Jeudy CLE at NO
49.Devaughn Vele DEN vs. ATL
50.DeMario Douglas NE vs. LAR
51.Tyler Lockett SEA at SF
52.Jameson Williams DET vs. JAX
53.Ricky Pearsall SF vs. SEA
54.Diontae Johnson BAL at PIT
55.Kayshon Boutte NE vs. LAR
56.*Mike Williams PIT vs. BAL
Note: Williams had just one target last week, but it was good for a 32-yard touchdown. I expect a little more volume this week, and it's a good matchup against the Ravens' secondary.
57.Tre Tucker LV at MIA
58.John Metchie HOU at DAL
59.*Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO vs. CLE
Note: Congrats if you caught lightning in a bottle last week. It's unlikely to happen again, though I do think he's the best of the remaining Saints wideouts.
60.*Adonai Mitchell IND at NYJ
Note: Mitchell had six targets with Michael Pittman (back) out.
61.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. CIN
62.Curtis Samuel BUF vs. KC
63.Kalif Raymond DET vs. JAX
64.Troy Franklin DEN vs. ATL
65.Van Jefferson PIT vs. BAL
66.Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at DEN
67.Gabe Davis JAC at DET
68.Xavier Worthy KC at BUF
69.Xavier Gipson NYJ vs. IND
70.Xavier Hutchinson HOU at DAL
71.Tutu Atwell LA at NE
72.Andrei Iosivas CIN at LAC
73.Ja'Lynn Polk NE vs. LAR
74.Jermaine Burton CIN at LAC
75.Olamide Zaccheaus WAS at PHI
76.*Nico Collins HOU at DAL
Note: Collins (hamstring) was activated from the IR last week and practiced Friday, but didn't play. Coach DeMeco Ryans said that Collins is going to practice this week, with the expectation that he'll play Monday night.
77.*Amari Cooper BUF vs. KC
Note: Cooper's wrist is improving, but his status for Week 11 is still TBD, as opposed to teammate Keon Coleman, who has already been ruled out.
78.Michael Pittman IND at NYJ
79.Tee Higgins CIN at LAC
80.*JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at BUF
Note: Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is closer to returning to practice.
81.*Keon Coleman BUF vs. KC
Note: Coleman (wrist) has already been ruled out again this week.
82.Mike Evans TB at
83.Malik Nabers NYG at
84.Marvin Harrison ARZ at
85.Xavier Legette CAR at
86.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at
87.Jalen Coker CAR at
88.Michael Wilson ARZ at
89.Sterling Shepard TB at
90.Adam Thielen CAR at
91.Greg Dortch ARZ at
92.Darius Slayton NYG at
93.Jalen McMillan TB at

Tight Ends

1.*George Kittle SF vs. SEA
Note: Kittle is dealing with a hamstring irritation, coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday.
2.*Brock Bowers LV at MIA
Note: Teammate Michael Mayer (personal) is back practicing after returning from the non-football illness list.
3.Travis Kelce KC at BUF
4.Evan Engram JAC at DET
5.Mark Andrews BAL at PIT
6.T.J. Hockenson MIN at TEN
7.David Njoku CLE at NO
8.Jake Ferguson DAL vs. HOU
9.*Sam LaPorta DET vs. JAX
Note: LaPorta is day-to-day with a shoulder injury.
10.Tucker Kraft GB at CHI
11.*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. WAS
Note: Goedert (ankle) was a limited practice participant Tuesday after being estimated as out on Monday's walk-through.
12.Dalton Schultz HOU at DAL
13.Kyle Pitts ATL at DEN
14.Taysom Hill NO vs. CLE
15.Hunter Henry NE vs. LAR
16.Mike Gesicki CIN at LAC
17.*Dawson Knox BUF vs. KC
Note: Knox could be in line for a bigger role this week with Dalton Kincaid trying to overcome a knee injury.
18.Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. BAL
19.Jonnu Smith MIA vs. LV
20.Zach Ertz WAS at PHI
21.Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. IND
22.*Cole Kmet CHI vs. GB
Note: Since being the TE3 after Week 6, Kmet has had three catches for 27 yards over three games following the Bears' bye.
23.Will Dissly LAC vs. CIN
24.Juwan Johnson NO vs. CLE
25.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. MIN
26.Charlie Kolar BAL at PIT
27.Colby Parkinson LA at NE
28.Noah Gray KC at BUF
29.Mo Alie-Cox IND at NYJ
30.Brenton Strange JAC at DET
31.Lucas Krull DEN vs. ATL
32.*Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. KC
Note: Kincaid suffered a knee injury in the win over the Colts. He tried to come back in the third quarter and lasted just two more plays.
33.*Isaiah Likely BAL at PIT
Note: Likely (hamstring) was unable to practice Tuesday.
34.Trey McBride ARZ at
35.Cade Otton TB at
36.Theo Johnson NYG at
37.Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR at

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

2.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at LAC
3.Justin Jefferson MIN at TEN
4.Bijan Robinson ATL at DEN
6.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. JAX
7.Derrick Henry BAL at PIT
8.A.J. Brown PHI vs. WAS
9.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. JAX
10.Cooper Kupp LA at NE
11.George Pickens PIT vs. BAL
12.Terry McLaurin WAS at PHI
13.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. IND
14.Kyren Williams LA at NE
15.Joe Mixon HOU at DAL
16.Breece Hall NYJ vs. IND
19.Puka Nacua LA at NE
20.Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA
22.De'Von Achane MIA vs. LV
23.Kenneth Walker SEA at SF
24.Kareem Hunt KC at BUF
25.James Cook BUF vs. KC
26.Josh Jacobs GB at CHI
29.Davante Adams NYJ vs. IND
30.DeAndre Hopkins KC at BUF
31.Khalil Shakir BUF vs. KC
32.Jonathan Taylor IND at NYJ
33.David Montgomery DET vs. JAX
Kickers

1.Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. HOU
2.Chris Boswell PIT vs. BAL
3.Justin Tucker BAL at PIT
4.Harrison Butker KC at BUF
5.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at DAL
6.*Jake Moody SF vs. SEA
Note: Moody was awful in his return, though he made the game-winning kick after missing three previous kicks.
7.*Younghoe Koo ATL at DEN
Note: Koo's rare bad game was a big factor in why the Falcons lost to the Saints.
8.Jake Bates DET vs. JAX
9.Cameron Dicker LAC vs. CIN
10.*Joshua Karty LA at NE
Note: The Rams apparently are now a team willing to settle for field goals because they have Karty.
11.Tyler Bass BUF vs. KC
12.Jake Elliott PHI vs. WAS
13.Jason Myers SEA at SF
14.Evan McPherson CIN at LAC
15.Brandon McManus GB at CHI
16.*John Parker Romo MIN at TEN
Note: Four-for-four in his debut.
17.Cam Little JAC at DET
18.Jason Sanders MIA vs. LV
19.Matt Gay IND at NYJ
20.Dustin Hopkins CLE at NO
21.Daniel Carlson LV at MIA
22.Nick Folk TEN vs. MIN
23.Joey Slye NE vs. LAR
24.Wil Lutz DEN vs. ATL
25.Blake Grupe NO vs. CLE
26.Cairo Santos CHI vs. GB
27.Zane Gonzalez at
28.Spencer Shrader NYJ vs. IND
29.*Austin Seibert WAS at PHI
Note: Seibert (hip) missed Tuesday's practice after missing last week's game.
30.Will Reichard MIN at TEN
31.Chase McLaughlin TB at
32.Chad Ryland ARZ at
33.Matt Prater ARZ at
34.Graham Gano NYG at
35.Eddy Pineiro CAR at

Defenses

1.*Detroit Lions vs. JAX
Note: Zadarius Smith should make his debut after sitting out on Sunday night.
2.Minnesota Vikings at TEN
3.*New York Jets vs. IND
Note: The Jets' defense was incredibly disappointing last week, but they should rally against a Colts' offensive line that is leaky.
4.*Green Bay Packers at CHI
Note: I don't think the Bears get a dead-cat bounce for swapping out their Offensive Coordinator; instead, I think the Packers' defense will feast.
5.Houston Texans at DAL
6.Denver Broncos vs. ATL
7.Cleveland Browns at NO
8.Chicago Bears vs. GB
9.San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA
10.Los Angeles Rams at NE
11.Miami Dolphins vs. LV
12.Atlanta Falcons at DEN
13.Baltimore Ravens at PIT
14.New England Patriots vs. LAR
15.*Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL
Note: Alex Highsmith (ankle) won't play this week.
16.Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS
17.Tennessee Titans vs. MIN
18.Indianapolis Colts at NYJ
19.Buffalo Bills vs. KC
20.Kansas City Chiefs at BUF
21.Las Vegas Raiders at MIA
22.New Orleans Saints vs. CLE
23.Los Angeles Chargers vs. CIN
24.Seattle Seahawks at SF
25.*Washington Commanders at PHI
Note: Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) was held out after the trade last week and missed Monday's walk-through practice.
26.Dallas Cowboys vs. HOU
27.Cincinnati Bengals at LAC
28.Jacksonville Jaguars at DET
