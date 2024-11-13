Weekly Rankings: Week 11 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Week 11 Byes: Arizona, Carolina, New York Giants, Tampa Bay
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. WAS
|2.
|*Josh Allen BUF vs. KC
Note: Allen threw for 280 yards but no touchdowns against the Colts while missing both Keon Coleman and Amari Cooper, and now he might be missing Dalton Kincaid against the Chiefs this week.
|3.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at PIT
|4.
|Joe Burrow CIN at LAC
|5.
|Jayden Daniels WAS at PHI
|6.
|Brock Purdy SF vs. SEA
|7.
|*Justin Herbert LAC vs. CIN
Note: Herbert was amazing with his feet and his arm against the Titans last week.
|8.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at BUF
|9.
|*Jared Goff DET vs. JAX
Note: The Lions somehow won with Goff throwing five pics (though one was a Hail Mary on the play leading into halftime). The matchup is ever-so-slightly better this week against the Jaguars.
|10.
|Russell Wilson PIT vs. BAL
|11.
|Jordan Love GB at CHI
|12.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU at DAL
Note: Stroud was throwing dimes in the first half Sunday night, but the second half was more reminiscent of earlier in the season. Nico Collins should come back this week.
|13.
|*Kirk Cousins ATL at DEN
Note: Cousins played worse than his 306-yard day against the Saints suggests, failing to connect in the red zone, and making a few bad decisions in the fourth quarter while the Falcons were trying to come back.
|14.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. LV
|15.
|Geno Smith SEA at SF
|16.
|Jameis Winston CLE at NO
|17.
|*Sam Darnold MIN at TEN
Note: Darnold was awful in a great matchup against the Jaguars, somehow even worse than the week before against the Colts.
|18.
|Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. IND
|19.
|Bo Nix DEN vs. ATL
|20.
|*Matthew Stafford LA at NE
Note: Stafford threw for 293 yards yet didn't register a single touchdown in Monday night's loss to the Dolphins.
|21.
|Drake Maye NE vs. LAR
|22.
|*Caleb Williams CHI vs. GB
Note: Williams was sacked nine times in the loss to the Patriots, leading to the firing of OC Seth Waldron. Some of this is on Williams for holding the ball too long.
|23.
|Derek Carr NO vs. CLE
|24.
|Will Levis TEN vs. MIN
|25.
|*Joe Flacco IND at NYJ
Note: Flacco will start again this week against the Jets, but that the Colts had to answer the question demonstrates how it's going so far after the change.
|26.
|*Cooper Rush DAL vs. HOU
Note: Rush was replaced late in the third quarter by Trey Lance after the Cowboys fell far behind. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott needs surgery on his hamstring injury and is out for the season. Rush will start again this week against the Texans.
|27.
|Gardner Minshew LV at MIA
|28.
|*Mac Jones JAC at DET
Note: It went about as badly as one would expect for Jones against the Vikings - 111 passing yards, and two interceptions. It won't be much better this week against the Lions.
|29.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC at DET
|30.
|Kyler Murray ARZ at
|31.
|Baker Mayfield TB at
|32.
|Bryce Young CAR at
|33.
|Daniel Jones NYG at
Running Backs
|1.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. SEA
Note: The Niners immediately went back to McCaffrey being a workhorse back.
|2.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at DEN
|3.
|*Saquon Barkley PHI vs. WAS
Note: Barkley was briefly examined for a left forearm injury against the Cowboys.
|4.
|Derrick Henry BAL at PIT
|5.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. JAX
|6.
|Kyren Williams LA at NE
|7.
|Joe Mixon HOU at DAL
|8.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. IND
|9.
|*Alvin Kamara NO vs. CLE
Note: Kamara had 109 combined rushing and receiving yards, but dropped a sure touchdown pass that could have iced the game late.
|10.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. LV
|11.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at SF
|12.
|Kareem Hunt KC at BUF
|13.
|James Cook BUF vs. KC
|14.
|Josh Jacobs GB at CHI
|15.
|*Aaron Jones MIN at TEN
Note: Jones suffered a rib injury in the win over the Jaguars. He at one point was carted to the locker room, but later helped finish off the win. The Vikings anticipate that he'll be limited in practice but will play.
|16.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at NYJ
|17.
|David Montgomery DET vs. JAX
|18.
|*Najee Harris PIT vs. BAL
Note: Harris injured his ankle in the win over the Commanders, but even though he might be limited in practice he's expected to play against the Ravens.
|19.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. LAR
|20.
|Tony Pollard TEN vs. MIN
|21.
|D'Andre Swift CHI vs. GB
|22.
|Nick Chubb CLE at NO
|23.
|J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. CIN
|24.
|Chase Brown CIN at LAC
|25.
|Austin Ekeler WAS at PHI
|26.
|*Audric Estime DEN vs. ATL
Note: Estime took over the main RB role for the Broncos last week and it appears he'll do the same this week against the Falcons.
|27.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. HOU
|28.
|*Travis Etienne JAC at DET
Note: Etienne was the lead back for the Jaguars against the Vikings, but he wasn't able to convert that into a good fantasy game.
|29.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT vs. BAL
Note: Warren could be in line for a heavy workload against the Ravens, with Najee Harris nursing an ankle injury.
|30.
|Alexander Mattison LV at MIA
|31.
|Ray Davis BUF vs. KC
|32.
|*Tyler Allgeier ATL at DEN
Note: Allgeier failed to score on three consecutive carries from the 1-yard line against the Saints last week.
|33.
|*Javonte Williams DEN vs. ATL
Note: Williams ceded the lead running back role to Audric Estime last week, and it appears likely to repeat this week.
|34.
|Jeremy McNichols WAS at PHI
|35.
|Cam Akers MIN at TEN
|36.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA at SF
|37.
|*Gus Edwards LAC vs. CIN
Note: Edwards was busier than I anticipated in the win over the Titans, netting 55 yards on 10 carries.
|38.
|Tyjae Spears TEN vs. MIN
|39.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. LV
Note: Mostert wasn't used in the running game on Monday night.
|40.
|Roschon Johnson CHI vs. GB
|41.
|Chris Rodriguez WAS at PHI
|42.
|Justice Hill BAL at PIT
|43.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. ATL
|44.
|Braelon Allen NYJ vs. IND
|45.
|Zamir White LV at MIA
|46.
|Jerome Ford CLE at NO
|47.
|*Jordan Mason SF vs. SEA
Note: Mason was barely used in the win over the Bucs.
|48.
|Dare Ogunbowale HOU at DAL
|49.
|Jaylen Wright MIA vs. LV
|50.
|Isaac Guerendo SF vs. SEA
|51.
|*Khalil Herbert CIN at LAC
Note: It's probably not a good sign for Herbert that the Bengals worked out Leonard Fournette this week.
|52.
|Ty Johnson BUF vs. KC
|53.
|Tyler Goodson IND at NYJ
|54.
|D'Ernest Johnson JAC at DET
|55.
|Antonio Gibson NE vs. LAR
|56.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. WAS
|57.
|Blake Corum LA at NE
|58.
|Ty Chandler MIN at TEN
|59.
|*Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. HOU
Note: Elliott fumbled at the one-yard line last week, something he never did in his prime.
|60.
|Carson Steele KC at BUF
|61.
|Keaton Mitchell BAL at PIT
|62.
|*Brian Robinson WAS at PHI
Note: Robinson (hamstring) was limited in Tuesday's walk-through practice after missing the last two games.
|63.
|*Tank Bigsby JAC at DET
Note: Bigsby left last week's loss to the Vikings with an ankle injury.
|64.
|Jamaal Williams NO vs. CLE
|65.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at DAL
|66.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC at BUF
Note: Pacheco (fibula) has been designated to return from IR.
|67.
|James Conner ARZ at
|68.
|Tyrone Tracy NYG at
|69.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at
|70.
|Rachaad White TB at
|71.
|Bucky Irving TB at
|72.
|Devin Singletary NYG at
|73.
|Trey Benson ARZ at
|74.
|Miles Sanders CAR at
|75.
|Jonathon Brooks CAR at
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at LAC
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at TEN
|3.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. JAX
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. WAS
|5.
|Cooper Kupp LA at NE
|6.
|George Pickens PIT vs. BAL
|7.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at PHI
|8.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. IND
|9.
|Puka Nacua LA at NE
|10.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA
|11.
|*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. HOU
Note: Blinded by the light, but not revved up by a Coop(er).
|12.
|Davante Adams NYJ vs. IND
|13.
|DeAndre Hopkins KC at BUF
|14.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. KC
|15.
|*DK Metcalf SEA at SF
Note: Metcalf (knee) is expected to practice Wednesday, so I'm going to rank him as if he's playing.
|16.
|Jayden Reed GB at CHI
|17.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. LV
Note: Hill (wrist) played through his injury Monday night, and even netted two carries along with four targets.
|18.
|Calvin Ridley TEN vs. MIN
|19.
|*Drake London ATL at DEN
Note: London likely draws Patrick Surtain this week.
|20.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI vs. WAS
Note: Smith (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice. The Eagles will likely need more out of Smith against the Commanders than they did against the Cowboys.
|21.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. ATL
|22.
|Josh Downs IND at NYJ
|23.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. LV
|24.
|Darnell Mooney ATL at DEN
|25.
|*Jauan Jennings SF vs. SEA
Note: Jennings was very effective taking over Brandon Aiyuk's role against the Bucs.
|26.
|Cedric Tillman CLE at NO
|27.
|Ladd McConkey LAC vs. CIN
|28.
|Zay Flowers BAL at PIT
|29.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at SF
|30.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at MIA
|31.
|Romeo Doubs GB at CHI
|32.
|Tank Dell HOU at DAL
|33.
|Keenan Allen CHI vs. GB
|34.
|Jordan Addison MIN at TEN
|35.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. GB
|36.
|*Brian Thomas JAC at DET
Note: Thomas was only targeted thrice in the loss to the Vikings.
|37.
|Christian Watson GB at CHI
|38.
|Quentin Johnston LAC vs. CIN
|39.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. MIN
|40.
|Alec Pierce IND at NYJ
|41.
|Rome Odunze CHI vs. GB
|42.
|Mack Hollins BUF vs. KC
|43.
|Elijah Moore CLE at NO
|44.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. HOU
|45.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at PIT
|46.
|Demarcus Robinson LA at NE
|47.
|Noah Brown WAS at PHI
|48.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE at NO
|49.
|Devaughn Vele DEN vs. ATL
|50.
|DeMario Douglas NE vs. LAR
|51.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at SF
|52.
|Jameson Williams DET vs. JAX
|53.
|Ricky Pearsall SF vs. SEA
|54.
|Diontae Johnson BAL at PIT
|55.
|Kayshon Boutte NE vs. LAR
|56.
|*Mike Williams PIT vs. BAL
Note: Williams had just one target last week, but it was good for a 32-yard touchdown. I expect a little more volume this week, and it's a good matchup against the Ravens' secondary.
|57.
|Tre Tucker LV at MIA
|58.
|John Metchie HOU at DAL
|59.
|*Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO vs. CLE
Note: Congrats if you caught lightning in a bottle last week. It's unlikely to happen again, though I do think he's the best of the remaining Saints wideouts.
|60.
|*Adonai Mitchell IND at NYJ
Note: Mitchell had six targets with Michael Pittman (back) out.
|61.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. CIN
|62.
|Curtis Samuel BUF vs. KC
|63.
|Kalif Raymond DET vs. JAX
|64.
|Troy Franklin DEN vs. ATL
|65.
|Van Jefferson PIT vs. BAL
|66.
|Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at DEN
|67.
|Gabe Davis JAC at DET
|68.
|Xavier Worthy KC at BUF
|69.
|Xavier Gipson NYJ vs. IND
|70.
|Xavier Hutchinson HOU at DAL
|71.
|Tutu Atwell LA at NE
|72.
|Andrei Iosivas CIN at LAC
|73.
|Ja'Lynn Polk NE vs. LAR
|74.
|Jermaine Burton CIN at LAC
|75.
|Olamide Zaccheaus WAS at PHI
|76.
|*Nico Collins HOU at DAL
Note: Collins (hamstring) was activated from the IR last week and practiced Friday, but didn't play. Coach DeMeco Ryans said that Collins is going to practice this week, with the expectation that he'll play Monday night.
|77.
|*Amari Cooper BUF vs. KC
Note: Cooper's wrist is improving, but his status for Week 11 is still TBD, as opposed to teammate Keon Coleman, who has already been ruled out.
|78.
|Michael Pittman IND at NYJ
|79.
|Tee Higgins CIN at LAC
|80.
|*JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at BUF
Note: Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is closer to returning to practice.
|81.
|*Keon Coleman BUF vs. KC
Note: Coleman (wrist) has already been ruled out again this week.
|82.
|Mike Evans TB at
|83.
|Malik Nabers NYG at
|84.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ at
|85.
|Xavier Legette CAR at
|86.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at
|87.
|Jalen Coker CAR at
|88.
|Michael Wilson ARZ at
|89.
|Sterling Shepard TB at
|90.
|Adam Thielen CAR at
|91.
|Greg Dortch ARZ at
|92.
|Darius Slayton NYG at
|93.
|Jalen McMillan TB at
Tight Ends
|1.
|*George Kittle SF vs. SEA
Note: Kittle is dealing with a hamstring irritation, coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday.
|2.
|*Brock Bowers LV at MIA
Note: Teammate Michael Mayer (personal) is back practicing after returning from the non-football illness list.
|3.
|Travis Kelce KC at BUF
|4.
|Evan Engram JAC at DET
|5.
|Mark Andrews BAL at PIT
|6.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at TEN
|7.
|David Njoku CLE at NO
|8.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. HOU
|9.
|*Sam LaPorta DET vs. JAX
Note: LaPorta is day-to-day with a shoulder injury.
|10.
|Tucker Kraft GB at CHI
|11.
|*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. WAS
Note: Goedert (ankle) was a limited practice participant Tuesday after being estimated as out on Monday's walk-through.
|12.
|Dalton Schultz HOU at DAL
|13.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at DEN
|14.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. CLE
|15.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. LAR
|16.
|Mike Gesicki CIN at LAC
|17.
|*Dawson Knox BUF vs. KC
Note: Knox could be in line for a bigger role this week with Dalton Kincaid trying to overcome a knee injury.
|18.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. BAL
|19.
|Jonnu Smith MIA vs. LV
|20.
|Zach Ertz WAS at PHI
|21.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. IND
|22.
|*Cole Kmet CHI vs. GB
Note: Since being the TE3 after Week 6, Kmet has had three catches for 27 yards over three games following the Bears' bye.
|23.
|Will Dissly LAC vs. CIN
|24.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. CLE
|25.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. MIN
|26.
|Charlie Kolar BAL at PIT
|27.
|Colby Parkinson LA at NE
|28.
|Noah Gray KC at BUF
|29.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND at NYJ
|30.
|Brenton Strange JAC at DET
|31.
|Lucas Krull DEN vs. ATL
|32.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. KC
Note: Kincaid suffered a knee injury in the win over the Colts. He tried to come back in the third quarter and lasted just two more plays.
|33.
|*Isaiah Likely BAL at PIT
Note: Likely (hamstring) was unable to practice Tuesday.
|34.
|Trey McBride ARZ at
|35.
|Cade Otton TB at
|36.
|Theo Johnson NYG at
|37.
|Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR at
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. SEA
Note: The Niners immediately went back to McCaffrey being a workhorse back.
|2.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at LAC
|3.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at TEN
|4.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at DEN
|5.
|*Saquon Barkley PHI vs. WAS
Note: Barkley was briefly examined for a left forearm injury against the Cowboys.
|6.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. JAX
|7.
|Derrick Henry BAL at PIT
|8.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. WAS
|9.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. JAX
|10.
|Cooper Kupp LA at NE
|11.
|George Pickens PIT vs. BAL
|12.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at PHI
|13.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. IND
|14.
|Kyren Williams LA at NE
|15.
|Joe Mixon HOU at DAL
|16.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. IND
|17.
|*Alvin Kamara NO vs. CLE
Note: Kamara had 109 combined rushing and receiving yards, but dropped a sure touchdown pass that could have iced the game late.
|18.
|*George Kittle SF vs. SEA
Note: Kittle is dealing with a hamstring irritation, coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday.
|19.
|Puka Nacua LA at NE
|20.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA
|21.
|*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. HOU
Note: Blinded by the light, but not revved up by a Coop(er).
|22.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. LV
|23.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at SF
|24.
|Kareem Hunt KC at BUF
|25.
|James Cook BUF vs. KC
|26.
|Josh Jacobs GB at CHI
|27.
|*Aaron Jones MIN at TEN
Note: Jones suffered a rib injury in the win over the Jaguars. He at one point was carted to the locker room, but later helped finish off the win. The Vikings anticipate that he'll be limited in practice but will play.
|28.
|*Brock Bowers LV at MIA
Note: Teammate Michael Mayer (personal) is back practicing after returning from the non-football illness list.
|29.
|Davante Adams NYJ vs. IND
|30.
|DeAndre Hopkins KC at BUF
|31.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. KC
|32.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at NYJ
|33.
|David Montgomery DET vs. JAX
|34.
|*Najee Harris PIT vs. BAL
Note: Harris injured his ankle in the win over the Commanders, but even though he might be limited in practice he's expected to play against the Ravens.
Kickers
|1.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. HOU
|2.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. BAL
|3.
|Justin Tucker BAL at PIT
|4.
|Harrison Butker KC at BUF
|5.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at DAL
|6.
|*Jake Moody SF vs. SEA
Note: Moody was awful in his return, though he made the game-winning kick after missing three previous kicks.
|7.
|*Younghoe Koo ATL at DEN
Note: Koo's rare bad game was a big factor in why the Falcons lost to the Saints.
|8.
|Jake Bates DET vs. JAX
|9.
|Cameron Dicker LAC vs. CIN
|10.
|*Joshua Karty LA at NE
Note: The Rams apparently are now a team willing to settle for field goals because they have Karty.
|11.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. KC
|12.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. WAS
|13.
|Jason Myers SEA at SF
|14.
|Evan McPherson CIN at LAC
|15.
|Brandon McManus GB at CHI
|16.
|*John Parker Romo MIN at TEN
Note: Four-for-four in his debut.
|17.
|Cam Little JAC at DET
|18.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. LV
|19.
|Matt Gay IND at NYJ
|20.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE at NO
|21.
|Daniel Carlson LV at MIA
|22.
|Nick Folk TEN vs. MIN
|23.
|Joey Slye NE vs. LAR
|24.
|Wil Lutz DEN vs. ATL
|25.
|Blake Grupe NO vs. CLE
|26.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. GB
|27.
|Zane Gonzalez at
|28.
|Spencer Shrader NYJ vs. IND
|29.
|*Austin Seibert WAS at PHI
Note: Seibert (hip) missed Tuesday's practice after missing last week's game.
|30.
|Will Reichard MIN at TEN
|31.
|Chase McLaughlin TB at
|32.
|Chad Ryland ARZ at
|33.
|Matt Prater ARZ at
|34.
|Graham Gano NYG at
|35.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at
Defenses
|1.
|*Detroit Lions vs. JAX
Note: Zadarius Smith should make his debut after sitting out on Sunday night.
|2.
|Minnesota Vikings at TEN
|3.
|*New York Jets vs. IND
Note: The Jets' defense was incredibly disappointing last week, but they should rally against a Colts' offensive line that is leaky.
|4.
|*Green Bay Packers at CHI
Note: I don't think the Bears get a dead-cat bounce for swapping out their Offensive Coordinator; instead, I think the Packers' defense will feast.
|5.
|Houston Texans at DAL
|6.
|Denver Broncos vs. ATL
|7.
|Cleveland Browns at NO
|8.
|Chicago Bears vs. GB
|9.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA
|10.
|Los Angeles Rams at NE
|11.
|Miami Dolphins vs. LV
|12.
|Atlanta Falcons at DEN
|13.
|Baltimore Ravens at PIT
|14.
|New England Patriots vs. LAR
|15.
|*Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL
Note: Alex Highsmith (ankle) won't play this week.
|16.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS
|17.
|Tennessee Titans vs. MIN
|18.
|Indianapolis Colts at NYJ
|19.
|Buffalo Bills vs. KC
|20.
|Kansas City Chiefs at BUF
|21.
|Las Vegas Raiders at MIA
|22.
|New Orleans Saints vs. CLE
|23.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. CIN
|24.
|Seattle Seahawks at SF
|25.
|*Washington Commanders at PHI
Note: Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) was held out after the trade last week and missed Monday's walk-through practice.
|26.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. HOU
|27.
|Cincinnati Bengals at LAC
|28.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at DET