Weekly Rankings: Week 4 Value Meter

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF at BAL
|2.
|Kyler Murray ARZ vs. WAS
|3.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. BUF
|4.
|Dak Prescott DAL at NYG
|5.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at LAC
|6.
|Jayden Daniels WAS at ARI
|7.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU vs. JAX
Note: Stroud threw his first two interceptions in the regular season since Week 11 last year. Flush this one - it was a perfect storm of bad play and awful penalties.
|8.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI at TB
Note: Hurts could be without both A.J. Brown (hamstring) and Devonta Smith (concussion) this week.
|9.
|Joe Burrow CIN at CAR
|10.
|*Jared Goff DET vs. SEA
Note: After a hot start, Goff really struggled in the second half against the Cardinals.
|11.
|*Brock Purdy SF vs. NE
Note: Purdy is day-to-day with a sore back.
|12.
|*Geno Smith SEA at DET
Note: Smith overcame two interceptions while throwing for 289 yards in the win over the Dolphins, but those mistakes will be punished more on Monday against the Lions.
|13.
|*Jordan Love GB vs. MIN
Note: Love (knee) will begin the week limited in practice. He seemed close to returning last week, so I wouldn't be surprised if he's starting this week, and have ranked him accordingly.
|14.
|*Anthony Richardson IND vs. PIT
Note: Richardson was pretty awful in the win over the Bears, throwing two bad interceptions while misfiring on some other intermediate throws.
|15.
|*Sam Darnold MIN at GB
Note: Darnold suffered a bone bruise to his left knee in the win over the Texans, but is not expected to miss time.
|16.
|*Justin Fields PIT at IND
Note: The Steelers are preparing for Fields to make another start.
|17.
|*Andy Dalton CAR vs. CIN
Note: Dalton was superb in his first start (26-37-319 with three touchdowns) and will get the start this week against his original team.
|18.
|*Kirk Cousins ATL vs. NO
Note: Cousins threw for 230 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Chiefs, who really buckled down against him and the Falcons after the first few drives.
|19.
|Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. DEN
|20.
|*Derek Carr NO at ATL
Note: Everything shut down for the Saints early on after center Erik McCoy suffered a groin injury that will require surgery, and keep McCoy out 6-to-8 weeks.
|21.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC at HOU
|22.
|*Baker Mayfield TB vs. PHI
Note: Mayfield was stymied by the Broncos' secondary and pass rush, which sacked him seven times.
|23.
|Caleb Williams CHI vs. LAR
|24.
|*Tyler Huntley MIA vs. TEN
Note: Huntley has a chance to start this week for the Dolphins, if they're persuaded that he's fully integrated into the offense. Skylar Thompson hurt his ribs in the loss to Seattle and Tim Boyle couldn't do much as his replacement.
|25.
|Matthew Stafford LA at CHI
|26.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE at LV
Note: Watson was under pressure all day, but he's supposed to be able to overcome some of that.
|27.
|*Taylor Heinicke LAC vs. KC
Note: Heinicke replaced an injured Justin Herbert late in the third quarter. The Steelers' pass rush made life miserable for him, exacerbated by tackle Rashawn Slater's injury.
|28.
|*Gardner Minshew LV vs. CLE
Note: Minshew was replaced by Aidan O'Connell late in the loss to the Panthers, but he's likely to start again this week.
|29.
|Daniel Jones NYG vs. DAL
|30.
|*Will Levis TEN at MIA
Note: Levis had three more turnovers in the loss to the Packers, including a pick-six. He will remain the starter this week.
|31.
|Bo Nix DEN at NYJ
|32.
|Jacoby Brissett NE at SF
|33.
|*Malik Willis GB vs. MIN
Note: Willis has done a great job filling in for Jordan Love, but he'll likely return to the bench this week.
|34.
|*Justin Herbert LAC vs. KC
Note: Herbert aggravated his right high-ankle sprain in the loss to the Steelers. X-rays on Monday for a fracture were negative.
|35.
|*Russell Wilson PIT at IND
Note: Wilson (calf) will be limited in practice again this week, and the Steelers are preparing for Justin Fields to start once again.
|36.
|*Skylar Thompson MIA vs. TEN
Note: Thompson with the rib injury that sidelined him in the loss to the Seahawks. Tyler Huntley might start ahead of Thompson even if Thompson is cleared.
|37.
|*Tim Boyle MIA vs. TEN
Note: Boyle replaced an injured Skylar Thompson (ribs) last week, but he might get surpassed by Tyler Huntley this week.
Running Backs
|1.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. NO
|2.
|Saquon Barkley PHI at TB
|3.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. DEN
|4.
|*Alvin Kamara NO at ATL
Note: Kamara had a ton of volume (26 carries, three catches), and thus had a reasonable fantasy day (127 yards from scrimmage) despite finding the sledding tough all game.
|5.
|Jordan Mason SF vs. NE
|6.
|James Cook BUF at BAL
|7.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. SEA
|8.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. PIT
|9.
|Kyren Williams LA at CHI
|10.
|Derrick Henry BAL vs. BUF
|11.
|Josh Jacobs GB vs. MIN
|12.
|Aaron Jones MIN at GB
|13.
|*James Conner ARZ vs. WAS
Note: Completely shut down by the Lions, and he didn't even make up for it in the passing game.
|14.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. TEN
|15.
|David Montgomery DET vs. SEA
|16.
|Tony Pollard TEN at MIA
|17.
|J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. KC
|18.
|Brian Robinson WAS at ARI
|19.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. CIN
Note: Hubbard had a monster game with the offense functional, and now faces a Bengals defense that literally couldn't get one stop on Monday night.
|20.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at SF
|21.
|Devin Singletary NYG vs. DAL
|22.
|Travis Etienne JAC at HOU
|23.
|*Najee Harris PIT at IND
Note: Harris was spotted wearing a sling on his arm in the locker room on Monday, but on Tuesday the Steelers said that was mostly precautionary and that Harris will be able to play this week.
|24.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA at DET
|25.
|Zack Moss CIN at CAR
|26.
|Jerome Ford CLE at LV
|27.
|Cam Akers HOU vs. JAX
|28.
|Rachaad White TB vs. PHI
|29.
|Rico Dowdle DAL at NYG
|30.
|*Bucky Irving TB vs. PHI
Note: Irving out-rushed teammate Rachaad White, but was significantly out-snapped due to the game flow. After the game, however, coach Todd Bowles said that Irving has earned more playing time.
|31.
|*Zamir White LV vs. CLE
Note: The Raiders tried to establish White early, but with minimal success and then he ceded a good number of snaps on passing downs once the Raiders fell behind.
|32.
|D'Onta Foreman CLE at LV
|33.
|*Carson Steele KC at LAC
Note: Steele had 19 touches compared to 10 for Perine, but Kareem Hunt is likely going to be active this week and could take away touches from both.
|34.
|Chase Brown CIN at CAR
|35.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at NYJ
|36.
|*Cordarrelle Patterson PIT at IND
Note: Patterson was second in carries last week, and it was revealed afterwards that Jaylen Warren has a knee injury. Meanwhile, starting running back Najee Harris had a sling on his arm Monday, though on Tuesday coach Mike Tomlin said that Harris will be ok to play. Still, Patterson should be busy this week.
|37.
|*Javonte Williams DEN at NYJ
Note: Tough day for Williams - he couldn't convert a couple of red zone carries, instead seeing Jaleel McLaughlin score on fourth down. He also lost a fumble, and had just 12 yards on five carries.
|38.
|Braelon Allen NYJ vs. DEN
|39.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. NO
|40.
|*Emanuel Wilson GB vs. MIN
Note: Wilson played a significant role with Marshawn Lloyd on the IR list, getting his first NFL touchdown on a catch in the third quarter.
|41.
|*Alexander Mattison LV vs. CLE
Note: Mattison is averaging only 2.3 yards per carry, but somehow he has scored in all three games so far.
|42.
|Tyjae Spears TEN at MIA
|43.
|*Roschon Johnson CHI vs. LAR
Note: Johnson was the more effective back for the Bears, though it was only 30 yards on eight carries.
|44.
|Ty Chandler MIN at GB
|45.
|Samaje Perine KC at LAC
|46.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. BUF
|47.
|*D'Andre Swift CHI vs. LAR
Note: Swift couldn't get it done against the Colts - I can't see starting him in the foreseeable future.
|48.
|Jaylen Wright MIA vs. TEN
|49.
|*Ezekiel Elliott DAL at NYG
Note: Elliott had just four touches, compared to 11 for Rico Dowdle.
|50.
|*Ray Davis BUF at BAL
Note: Davis had seven carries and a touchdown, but almost all of that came in garbage time.
|51.
|*Gus Edwards LAC vs. KC
Note: Edwards carried the ball just three times in the loss to the Steelers.
|52.
|Jamaal Williams NO at ATL
|53.
|Antonio Gibson NE at SF
|54.
|*Kareem Hunt KC at LAC
Note: Hunt was added to the Chiefs' active roster from their practice squad.
|55.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at HOU
|56.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. LAR
|57.
|Isaac Guerendo SF vs. NE
|58.
|Emari Demercado ARZ vs. WAS
|59.
|Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. DAL
|60.
|Miles Sanders CAR vs. CIN
|61.
|*Trey Benson ARZ vs. WAS
Note: Benson is playing less than Emari Demercardo so far. He still might be the eventual handcuff to James Conner, but it's not clear that he would be right now if the need arose.
|62.
|*Dare Ogunbowale HOU vs. JAX
Note: Ogunbowale played 26 snaps in the loss to the Vikings, though he touched the ball just twice, with most of his duties coming in pass protection.
|63.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at TB
|64.
|Ronnie Rivers LA at CHI
|65.
|*Tyler Badie DEN at NYJ
Note: Badie came off the practice squad and ran for 70 yards against the Bucs, most of it coming in the fourth quarter as the Broncos were finishing off the game.
|66.
|Jeff Wilson MIA vs. TEN
|67.
|*Blake Corum LA at CHI
Note: Once again, no offensive snaps for Corum.
|68.
|*Joe Mixon HOU vs. JAX
|69.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA at DET
|70.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT at IND
Note: Warren had an MRI on his knee Monday and his status is in question for this week against the Colts.
|71.
|*Pierre Strong CLE at LV
|72.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU vs. JAX
|73.
|*Austin Ekeler WAS at ARI
Note: Ekeler looked like he still had some juice left on Monday night, but then left with a concussion.
|74.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. TEN
|75.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. NE
Note: McCaffrey (Achilles' tendinitis) flew to Germany over the weekend to visit a specialist.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at NYG
|2.
|*Justin Jefferson MIN at GB
Note: Jefferson jammed a finger on his right hand in the win over the Texans, but he and the Vikings aren't concerned about his availability for this week.
|3.
|*Ja'Marr Chase CIN at CAR
Note: Chase once again tore it up against an NFC opponent, tallying 118 yards and two touchdowns on six catches in the loss to the Commanders on Monday night.
|4.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. SEA
|5.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. JAX
|6.
|Rashee Rice KC at LAC
|7.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. WAS
|8.
|Davante Adams LV vs. CLE
|9.
|Malik Nabers NYG vs. DAL
|10.
|DK Metcalf SEA at DET
|11.
|*Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. DEN
Note: Wilson likely draws Surtain this week.
|12.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. LAR
|13.
|Chris Olave NO at ATL
|14.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. TEN
Note: I didn't sufficiently downgrade Hill due to the quarterback situation in Miami last week.
|15.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. NE
Note: The targets were there for Aiyuk last week, but he had just five catches for 48 yards on his 10 targets.
|16.
|Drake London ATL vs. NO
|17.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. PHI
|18.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. TEN
|19.
|Mike Evans TB vs. PHI
|20.
|Stefon Diggs HOU vs. JAX
|21.
|George Pickens PIT at IND
|22.
|Jameson Williams DET vs. SEA
|23.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. BUF
|24.
|Calvin Ridley TEN at MIA
|25.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at DET
|26.
|*Amari Cooper CLE at LV
Note: Cooper bounced back with a big game against the Giants, but left on the final drive with an undisclosed injury.
|27.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at BAL
|28.
|Tee Higgins CIN at CAR
|29.
|*Diontae Johnson CAR vs. CIN
Note: Finally gets a QB that can unlock his skills.
|30.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at ARI
|31.
|Jauan Jennings SF vs. NE
|32.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at NYJ
|33.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. PIT
|34.
|Xavier Worthy KC at LAC
|35.
|Christian Kirk JAC at HOU
|36.
|*Rashid Shaheed NO at ATL
Note: Shaheed got shut out on five targets last week, coming close early on a deep ball.
|37.
|*Tank Dell HOU vs. JAX
Note: Dell has sore ribs due to one of the hits he took in the loss to the Vikings.
|38.
|Brian Thomas JAC at HOU
|39.
|Jayden Reed GB vs. MIN
|40.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE at LV
|41.
|*Keon Coleman BUF at BAL
Note: Coleman was benched for the first quarter on Monday night due to him struggling to be on time for team functions.
|42.
|Darnell Mooney ATL vs. NO
|43.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. MIN
|44.
|Allen Lazard NYJ vs. DEN
|45.
|Quentin Johnston LAC vs. KC
|46.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at DET
|47.
|Jalen Nailor MIN at GB
|48.
|Gabe Davis JAC at HOU
|49.
|Jakobi Meyers LV vs. CLE
|50.
|Demarcus Robinson LA at CHI
|51.
|Michael Wilson ARZ vs. WAS
|52.
|*Tutu Atwell LA at CHI
Note: Atwell led the Rams with four catches and 93 yards in the win over the Niners.
|53.
|Brandin Cooks DAL at NYG
|54.
|Ladd McConkey LAC vs. KC
|55.
|Rome Odunze CHI vs. LAR
|56.
|Christian Watson GB vs. MIN
|57.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. PIT
|58.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN at MIA
|59.
|*Xavier Legette CAR vs. CIN
Note: Legette moves up a peg with Adam Thielen (hamstring) going on IR.
|60.
|Curtis Samuel BUF at BAL
|61.
|Greg Dortch ARZ vs. WAS
|62.
|Andrei Iosivas CIN at CAR
|63.
|Josh Downs IND vs. PIT
|64.
|DeMario Douglas NE at SF
|65.
|Ray-Ray McCloud ATL vs. NO
|66.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. DAL
|67.
|Josh Reynolds DEN at NYJ
|68.
|Ja'Lynn Polk NE at SF
|69.
|Jordan Whittington LA at CHI
|70.
|Noah Brown WAS at ARI
|71.
|*Adonai Mitchell IND vs. PIT
Note: With Josh Downs (ankle) back, Mitchell had just one target in the win over the Bears.
|72.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. MIN
|73.
|Jahan Dotson PHI at TB
|74.
|Tyler Johnson LA at CHI
|75.
|Mike Williams NYJ vs. DEN
|76.
|*Jonathan Mingo CAR vs. CIN
Note: Mingo should see more action in three-wide sets now that Adam Thielen (hamstring) is out for the season.
|77.
|*Tim Patrick DET vs. SEA
Note: Permanently added to the active roster from the practice squad.
|78.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at LAC
|79.
|Troy Franklin DEN at NYJ
|80.
|Jermaine Burton CIN at CAR
|81.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI at TB
Note: Smith left against the Saints due to a concussion suffered on a big hit in the third quarter.
|82.
|*Keenan Allen CHI vs. LAR
|83.
|*Jordan Addison MIN at GB
Note: The Vikings are optimistic that Addison (ankle) can return this week after sitting out the last two games.
|84.
|*Deebo Samuel SF vs. NE
|85.
|*A.J. Brown PHI at TB
|86.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC vs. KC
|87.
|*Cooper Kupp LA at CHI
Note: Kupp (ankle) has already been ruled out for Week 4.
|88.
|*Adam Thielen CAR vs. CIN
Note: Thielen (hamstring) was placed on IR by the Panthers.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at BAL
|2.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at TB
|3.
|*Travis Kelce KC at LAC
Note: Kelce has yet to score on the field this season.
|4.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at NYG
|5.
|Brock Bowers LV vs. CLE
|6.
|*Sam LaPorta DET vs. SEA
Note: LaPorta suffered a low-ankle sprain in the win over Arizona. He twice was forced to leave and twice returned.
|7.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. NO
|8.
|*Mark Andrews BAL vs. BUF
Note: Andrews only played 21 snaps against the Cowboys. Presumably the Ravens will have to throw significantly more often against the Bills this week.
|9.
|Hunter Henry NE at SF
|10.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at IND
|11.
|Colby Parkinson LA at CHI
|12.
|*Dalton Schultz HOU vs. JAX
Note: Schultz played almost every snap last week despite dealing with an ankle injury in practice. Teammate Brevin Jordan is out for the season.
|13.
|Mike Gesicki CIN at CAR
|14.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. LAR
|15.
|Zach Ertz WAS at ARI
|16.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. BUF
|17.
|Jonnu Smith MIA vs. TEN
|18.
|Tucker Kraft GB vs. MIN
|19.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at MIA
|20.
|*Brock Wright DET vs. SEA
Note: Wright is next in line if Sam LaPorta (ankle) has to sit out.
|21.
|Noah Fant SEA at DET
|22.
|Cade Otton TB vs. PHI
|23.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. DEN
|24.
|*Brenton Strange JAC at HOU
Note: Strange scored the lone Jaguars touchdown on Monday night. Teammate Evan Engram (hamstring) might not play again this week.
|25.
|*Tommy Tremble CAR vs. CIN
Note: Appears to have taken the lead TE role over Sanders.
|26.
|Luke Schoonmaker DAL at NYG
|27.
|Jordan Akins CLE at LV
|28.
|Greg Dulcich DEN at NYJ
|29.
|Juwan Johnson NO at ATL
|30.
|Luke Musgrave GB vs. MIN
|31.
|Theo Johnson NYG vs. DAL
|32.
|Luke Farrell JAC at HOU
|33.
|Hayden Hurst LAC vs. KC
|34.
|Dawson Knox BUF at BAL
|35.
|*Trey McBride ARZ vs. WAS
Note: McBride is in the concussion protocol.
|36.
|*Taysom Hill NO at ATL
Note: Hill had a bruised lung, and that's what forced him out last week.
|37.
|*George Kittle SF vs. NE
Note: The Niners are hopeful that Kittle (hamstring) can return to practice this week.
|38.
|*Evan Engram JAC at HOU
Note: Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said it'll be close whether Engram (hamstring) can return this week.
|39.
|*David Njoku CLE at LV
Note: The Browns were non-committal when asking about Njoku and his ankle.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. NO
|2.
|Saquon Barkley PHI at TB
|3.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. DEN
|4.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at NYG
|5.
|*Justin Jefferson MIN at GB
Note: Jefferson jammed a finger on his right hand in the win over the Texans, but he and the Vikings aren't concerned about his availability for this week.
|6.
|*Ja'Marr Chase CIN at CAR
Note: Chase once again tore it up against an NFC opponent, tallying 118 yards and two touchdowns on six catches in the loss to the Commanders on Monday night.
|7.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. SEA
|8.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. JAX
|9.
|Rashee Rice KC at LAC
|10.
|*Alvin Kamara NO at ATL
Note: Kamara had a ton of volume (26 carries, three catches), and thus had a reasonable fantasy day (127 yards from scrimmage) despite finding the sledding tough all game.
|11.
|Jordan Mason SF vs. NE
|12.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. WAS
|13.
|Davante Adams LV vs. CLE
|14.
|Malik Nabers NYG vs. DAL
|15.
|DK Metcalf SEA at DET
|16.
|James Cook BUF at BAL
|17.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. PIT
|18.
|Kyren Williams LA at CHI
|19.
|Derrick Henry BAL vs. BUF
|20.
|*Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. DEN
Note: Wilson likely draws Surtain this week.
|21.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. LAR
|22.
|Josh Jacobs GB vs. MIN
|23.
|Aaron Jones MIN at GB
|24.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. SEA
|25.
|Chris Olave NO at ATL
|26.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. TEN
Note: I didn't sufficiently downgrade Hill due to the quarterback situation in Miami last week.
|27.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. NE
Note: The targets were there for Aiyuk last week, but he had just five catches for 48 yards on his 10 targets.
|28.
|Drake London ATL vs. NO
|29.
|*James Conner ARZ vs. WAS
Note: Completely shut down by the Lions, and he didn't even make up for it in the passing game.
|30.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. TEN
|31.
|David Montgomery DET vs. SEA
|32.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. PHI
|33.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. TEN
|34.
|Mike Evans TB vs. PHI
|35.
|Stefon Diggs HOU vs. JAX
|36.
|George Pickens PIT at IND
|37.
|J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. KC
|38.
|Brian Robinson WAS at ARI
|39.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. CIN
Note: Hubbard had a monster game with the offense functional, and now faces a Bengals defense that literally couldn't get one stop on Monday night.
|40.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at SF
|41.
|Devin Singletary NYG vs. DAL
|42.
|Travis Etienne JAC at HOU
|43.
|Jameson Williams DET vs. SEA
|44.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. BUF
|45.
|Calvin Ridley TEN at MIA
|46.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at BAL
|47.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at TB
|48.
|*Travis Kelce KC at LAC
Note: Kelce has yet to score on the field this season.
|49.
|*Najee Harris PIT at IND
Note: Harris was spotted wearing a sling on his arm in the locker room on Monday, but on Tuesday the Steelers said that was mostly precautionary and that Harris will be able to play this week.
|50.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA at DET
|51.
|Zack Moss CIN at CAR
|52.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at DET
|53.
|*Amari Cooper CLE at LV
Note: Cooper bounced back with a big game against the Giants, but left on the final drive with an undisclosed injury.
|54.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at BAL
|55.
|Tee Higgins CIN at CAR
|56.
|*Diontae Johnson CAR vs. CIN
Note: Finally gets a QB that can unlock his skills.
|57.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at ARI
|58.
|Jauan Jennings SF vs. NE
|59.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at NYJ
|60.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at NYG
|61.
|Brock Bowers LV vs. CLE
|62.
|Jerome Ford CLE at LV
|63.
|Cam Akers HOU vs. JAX
|64.
|Rachaad White TB vs. PHI
|65.
|Rico Dowdle DAL at NYG
|66.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. PIT
|67.
|Xavier Worthy KC at LAC
|68.
|Christian Kirk JAC at HOU
|69.
|*Rashid Shaheed NO at ATL
Note: Shaheed got shut out on five targets last week, coming close early on a deep ball.
|70.
|*Tank Dell HOU vs. JAX
Note: Dell has sore ribs due to one of the hits he took in the loss to the Vikings.
|71.
|Brian Thomas JAC at HOU
|72.
|Jayden Reed GB vs. MIN
|73.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE at LV
|74.
|*Keon Coleman BUF at BAL
Note: Coleman was benched for the first quarter on Monday night due to him struggling to be on time for team functions.
|75.
|*Bucky Irving TB vs. PHI
Note: Irving out-rushed teammate Rachaad White, but was significantly out-snapped due to the game flow. After the game, however, coach Todd Bowles said that Irving has earned more playing time.
Kickers
|1.
|*Brandon Aubrey DAL at NYG
Note: Aubrey nailed a preposterous 65-yard field goal last week.
|2.
|Harrison Butker KC at LAC
|3.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. JAX
|4.
|*Jake Moody SF vs. NE
Note: Moody was one of many kickers to miss from 50+ yards Sunday, and his miss gave the Rams great field position for their eventual go-ahead score.
|5.
|Cameron Dicker LAC vs. KC
|6.
|*Justin Tucker BAL vs. BUF
Note: Tucker missed another kick last week, this time from 46 yards.
|7.
|Tyler Bass BUF at BAL
|8.
|Chris Boswell PIT at IND
|9.
|Jake Elliott PHI at TB
|10.
|Evan McPherson CIN at CAR
|11.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. NO
|12.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. CLE
|13.
|*Joshua Karty LA at CHI
Note: Karty nailed both field goal attempts and hasn't yet missed this season, a far cry from the performance the Rams got from their kickers last season.
|14.
|Blake Grupe NO at ATL
|15.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. DEN
|16.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. PHI
|17.
|*Will Reichard MIN at GB
Note: Reichard hasn't yet missed a kick this season.
|18.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. TEN
|19.
|Matt Prater ARZ vs. WAS
|20.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. LAR
|21.
|Jason Myers SEA at DET
|22.
|Brayden Narveson GB vs. MIN
|23.
|Cam Little JAC at HOU
|24.
|Jake Bates DET vs. SEA
|25.
|Matt Gay IND vs. PIT
|26.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE at LV
|27.
|Austin Seibert WAS at ARI
|28.
|Nick Folk TEN at MIA
|29.
|Wil Lutz DEN at NYJ
|30.
|Joey Slye NE at SF
|31.
|*Greg Joseph NYG vs. DAL
Note: Joseph missed a 48-yard attempt in the win over the Browns.
|32.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. CIN
Defenses
|1.
|New York Jets vs. DEN
|2.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at IND
|3.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. NE
|4.
|Kansas City Chiefs at LAC
|5.
|Miami Dolphins vs. TEN
|6.
|Houston Texans vs. JAX
|7.
|Cleveland Browns at LV
|8.
|Dallas Cowboys at NYG
|9.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. NO
|10.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. CLE
|11.
|Detroit Lions vs. SEA
|12.
|Chicago Bears vs. LAR
|13.
|Tennessee Titans at MIA
|14.
|Philadelphia Eagles at TB
|15.
|Buffalo Bills at BAL
|16.
|New Orleans Saints at ATL
|17.
|Green Bay Packers vs. MIN
|18.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. BUF
|19.
|Minnesota Vikings at GB
|20.
|Denver Broncos at NYJ
|21.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. PHI
|22.
|New England Patriots at SF
|23.
|Los Angeles Rams at CHI
|24.
|*Cincinnati Bengals at CAR
Note: The Bengals weren't able to register one stop of the Commanders.
|25.
|New York Giants vs. DAL
|26.
|Seattle Seahawks at DET
|27.
|*Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC
Note: The Chargers might be without Derwin James and Joey Bosa this week against Patrick Mahomes. Seems fine.
|28.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. PIT
|29.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. WAS
|30.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU
|31.
|Washington Commanders at ARI
|32.
|Carolina Panthers vs. CIN