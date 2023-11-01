Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 9 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 9 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
November 1, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins is in Germany

Bye Weeks: DEN, DET, JAX, SF

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF at CIN
2.Tua Tagovailoa MIA at KC
3.*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. MIA
Note: Mahomes struggled in the cold against Denver while battling an illness to have one of his worst games in the NFL.
4.Jalen Hurts PHI vs. DAL
5.*Joe Burrow CIN vs. BUF
Note: Burrow was a boss against the Niners - I'm especially encouraged by his mobility in the game, including an audible to a QB draw on a 3rd-and-9 run converted for a first down.
6.Dak Prescott DAL at PHI
7.Lamar Jackson BAL vs. SEA
8.*Justin Herbert LAC at NYJ
Note: Herbert was excellent against the Bears, but he'll step up in class this week at the Jets on Monday night.
9.Derek Carr NO vs. CHI
10.Gardner Minshew IND at CAR
11.C.J. Stroud HOU vs. TB
12.Baker Mayfield TB at HOU
13.Sam Howell WAS at NE
14.Geno Smith SEA at BAL
15.*Will Levis TEN at PIT
Note: Levis threw four touchdown passes in his debut and will start this week against the Steelers on Thursday night.
16.Jordan Love GB vs. LAR
17.Mac Jones NE vs. WAS
18.Bryce Young CAR vs. IND
19.*Taysom Hill NO vs. CHI
Note: Hill would be my No. 8 tight end this week if listed there, ahead of Kyle Pitts.
20.Zach Wilson NYJ vs. LAC
21.*PJ Walker CLE vs. ARI
Note: Walker is the likely starter for another week despite committing three turnovers in the loss to the Seahawks.
22.*Jimmy Garoppolo LV vs. NYG
Note: Garoppolo played as if his back was still hurting him on Monday night, frequently missing his targets and struggling to evade the pass rush.
23.*Tyson Bagent CHI at NO
Note: Bagent will start against the Saints again this week with Justin Fields remaining week-to-week.
24.*Daniel Jones NYG at LV
Note: Jones (neck) has been cleared for contact so I'm treating him as if he'll start this week, though that hasn't been announced yet by the Giants. Tyrod Taylor is week-to-week with a rib injury, Tommy DeVito has been added to the active roster and Matt Barkley is now on the practice squad.
25.*Mitch Trubisky PIT vs. TEN
Note: Trubisky played in relief of the injured Kenny Pickett last week, but it's uncertain whether Pickett will be ready to play Thursday night.
26.*Desmond Ridder ATL vs. MIN
Note: Ridder was removed from Sunday's loss to the Titans after getting checked for a concussion, though he apparently passed the concussion tests and could have simply been benched in favor of Taylor Heinecke. Coach Arthur Smith was non-committal whether Ridder would get the start this week.
27.*Jaren Hall MIN at ATL
Note: Hall lost a fumble on a sack after relieving the injured Kirk Cousins last week. The Vikings are preparing him to start this week at Atlanta, with Joshua Dobbs potentially being ready to play as the backup.
28.*Brett Rypien LA at GB
Note: Rypien replaced an injured Matthew Stafford (thumb) last week and could possibly start this week.
29.*Clayton Tune ARZ at CLE
Note: Tune is the likely Arizona starter this week, though coach Jonathan Gannon left open the possibility that Kyler Murray (knee) could come back one week ahead of the original Week 10 plan.
30.*Taylor Heinicke ATL vs. MIN
Note: Heinicke replaced Desmond Ridder against the Titans and was mostly more effective. Coach Arthur Smith hasn't decided yet who will start this week.
31.*Joshua Dobbs MIN at ATL
Note: Dobbs was traded to the Vikings before Tuesday's trade deadline. He's not expected to start this week but could be available to back up rookie Jaren Hall, who is currently projected to start.
32.*Kenny Pickett PIT vs. TEN
Note: Pickett left Sunday's loss to the Jaguars with a rib injury and was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, though he later told reporters he's '100 percent' going to be ready to start Thursday night. We'll see what the Steelers' coaching staff says before moving him back up ahead of Trubisky.
33.*Matthew Stafford LA at GB
Note: Stafford is dealing with a UCL sprain in his right thumb and was replaced in the second half by Brett Rypien last week. Stafford is day-to-day with the injury - I'll move him back up once he starts practicing in full or is otherwise pointed towards starting.
34.*Aidan O'Connell LV vs. NYG
Note: I think I'd rather have O'Connell start than have an injured Garoppolo out there if I were a Raiders fan or a Davante Adams manager. With the late news of the Raiders' coaching change, it's also rumored that the Raiders agree and are leaning towards starting O'Connell.
35.*Deshaun Watson CLE vs. ARI
Note: Watson (rotator cuff) still has an uncertain timetable for his return.
36.*Malik Willis TEN at PIT
Note: Willis did see the field ... for two plays. Will Levis started, played well, and will start again this week.
37.*Tommy DeVito NYG at LV
Note: DeVito was signed off the practice squad to the active roster after subbing in for the injured Tyrod Taylor (ribs) last week.
38.*Ryan Tannehill TEN at PIT
Note: Tannehill (ankle) hasn't yet been cleared to practice. Will Levis will get another start.
39.*Tyrod Taylor NYG at LV
Note: Taylor was hospitalized by the rib injury suffered against the Jets and is week-to-week.
40.*Kyler Murray ARZ at CLE
Note: It's possible that Murray (knee) could start this week, but Week 10 was the original plan. Clayton Tune would be the other possibility.
41.*Justin Fields CHI at NO
Note: Fields (thumb) remains week-to-week and Tyson Bagen will get another start.
42.*Kirk Cousins MIN at ATL
Note: Cousins suffered a torn Achilles' tendon and is out for the season. The Vikings used Jaren Hall to replace Cousins, traded for Joshua Dobbs and could also have Nick Mullens (back) come off IR next week.

Running Backs

1.Alvin Kamara NO vs. CHI
2.Saquon Barkley NYG at LV
3.Breece Hall NYJ vs. LAC
4.*Jonathan Taylor IND at CAR
Note: The Colts weirdly only gave Taylor one carry in the second half.
5.Bijan Robinson ATL vs. MIN
6.D'Andre Swift PHI vs. DAL
7.*Derrick Henry TEN at PIT
Note: Henry (ankle) was listed as limited on Monday and Tuesday, but I think this is a pretty standard limiting of reps in a short week.
8.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. MIA
9.*Austin Ekeler LAC at NYJ
Note: Ekeler had a long touchdown reception, but he's still struggling to get it going on the ground, going 15-for-29 yards.
10.Raheem Mostert MIA at KC
11.Joe Mixon CIN vs. BUF
12.*Kenneth Walker SEA at BAL
Note: The Seahawks limited Walker's snaps and touches, but he was effective when out there. This isn't a changing-of-the-guard situation.
13.James Cook BUF at CIN
14.*Tony Pollard DAL at PHI
Note: Pollard was left out of all the fun against the Rams, netting just 53 yards. That said, the Cowboys were so prohibitively ahead that they likely limited his workload, especially with the Eagles game in mind this week.
15.*Josh Jacobs LV vs. NYG
Note: Jacobs actually looked good on the Raiders' touchdown drive against the Lions, carrying six times for 38 yards and the TD. He still only ended up with 61 rushing yards, though that marked an improvement.
16.*Kareem Hunt CLE vs. ARI
Note: Hunt led the Browns in carries last week with 14, though it was a three-way split between Hunt, Pierre Strong Jr. and Jerome Ford.
17.Gus Edwards BAL vs. SEA
18.Rachaad White TB at HOU
19.Brian Robinson WAS at NE
20.Najee Harris PIT vs. TEN
21.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. WAS
22.Aaron Jones GB vs. LAR
23.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. IND
24.*Emari Demercado ARZ at CLE
Note: Demercado went from three touches in the first post-Conner injury game to 20 carries last week.
25.Zack Moss IND at CAR
26.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. TB
27.*D'Onta Foreman CHI at NO
Note: Foreman had to share the RB carries three ways between he, Roschon Johnson and Darrynton Evans, who of course scored the touchdown for no one. With the Bears trailing most of the game, there were also few carries to go around. That might be the same dynamic this week against the Saints.
28.*Darrell Henderson LA at GB
Note: Henderson reverted to the practice squad again by rule, for the last time. He'll likely get the start again this week and then the Rams will have to decide whether to sign him to the active roster or not.
29.*Zach Charbonnet SEA at BAL
Note: Charbonnet had more snaps but fewer carries than Kenneth Walker last week, with Walker managing his calf injury.
30.*Jerome Ford CLE vs. ARI
Note: Ford defied expectations by playing despite his ankle injury, but he wasn't a Ferrari, carrying the ball nine times for 37 yards, but having to share the workload with both Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr. I'm not confident that he'll go back to a starting role, at least not yet.
31.Justice Hill BAL vs. SEA
32.Cam Akers MIN at ATL
33.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. TEN
34.AJ Dillon GB vs. LAR
35.Roschon Johnson CHI at NO
36.Royce Freeman LA at GB
37.Alexander Mattison MIN at ATL
38.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. MIN
39.*Tyjae Spears TEN at PIT
Note: Spears (ankle) returned to a full practice estimate Tuesday after being limited Monday.
40.Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. WAS
41.Devin Singletary HOU vs. TB
42.*Miles Sanders CAR vs. IND
Note: Sanders netted only two carries on 12 offensive snaps in his return from a shoulder injury.
43.*Pierre Strong CLE vs. ARI
Note: Strong had a big reception for 41 yards to help set up a touchdown in the loss to the Seahawks, as the Browns used a three-headed monster at running back.
44.Jeff Wilson MIA at KC
45.*Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. DAL
Note: Coughed up a fumble in the red zone, then responded to an angry DM about it at halftime. Not his best day.
46.Darrynton Evans CHI at NO
47.Antonio Gibson WAS at NE
48.Latavius Murray BUF at CIN
49.Rico Dowdle DAL at PHI
50.Trayveon Williams CIN vs. BUF
51.Joshua Kelley LAC at NYJ
52.*Leonard Fournette at
Note: Fournette was signed to the Bills' practice squad. He'll likely supplant Latavius Murray for the backup role and could steal goal line carries from James Cook.
53.Jamaal Williams NO vs. CHI
54.Salvon Ahmed MIA at KC
55.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. MIN
56.Chris Rodriguez WAS at NE
57.Michael Carter NYJ vs. LAC
58.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. MIA
59.Matt Breida NYG at LV
60.Zamir White LV vs. NYG
61.Raheem Blackshear CAR vs. IND
62.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. MIA
63.Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. LAC
64.Boston Scott PHI vs. DAL
65.Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB at HOU
66.Kendre Miller NO vs. CHI
67.Keaontay Ingram ARZ at CLE
68.Myles Gaskin LA at GB
69.Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. SEA

Wide Receivers

1.Tyreek Hill MIA at KC
2.A.J. Brown PHI vs. DAL
3.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BUF
4.Stefon Diggs BUF at CIN
5.CeeDee Lamb DAL at PHI
6.*Davante Adams LV vs. NYG
Note: Adams was supremely frustrated after Monday night's loss to the Lions.
7.Mike Evans TB at HOU
8.Keenan Allen LAC at NYJ
9.Jaylen Waddle MIA at KC
10.George Pickens PIT vs. TEN
11.*Adam Thielen CAR vs. IND
Note: Thielen is one of the big winners of the trade deadline, with the Panthers not adding a receiver.
12.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. LAC
13.*Cooper Kupp LA at GB
Note: Kupp has had two bad games in a row - he netted just 21 yards on 10 targets against the Cowboys.
14.Terry McLaurin WAS at NE
15.*DeAndre Hopkins TEN at PIT
Note: Hopkins (toe) was limited in both Monday and Tuesday's practice.
16.Jordan Addison MIN at ATL
17.Michael Pittman IND at CAR
18.Chris Godwin TB at HOU
19.DK Metcalf SEA at BAL
20.*Chris Olave NO vs. CHI
Note: Olave and Derek Carr still can't connect downfield.
21.Tee Higgins CIN vs. BUF
22.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. DAL
23.Nico Collins HOU vs. TB
24.Amari Cooper CLE vs. ARI
25.Zay Flowers BAL vs. SEA
26.DJ Moore CHI at NO
27.Tyler Lockett SEA at BAL
28.Romeo Doubs GB vs. LAR
29.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. TEN
30.*Rashid Shaheed NO vs. CHI
Note: Shaheed had three catches on three targets for 153 yards last week - he's Alvin Harper on steroids.
31.*Jakobi Meyers LV vs. NYG
Note: Meyers didn't get his first target until the fourth quarter.
32.*Jahan Dotson WAS at NE
Note: Dotson had the day that so many expected from him last week ... on everyone's bench or waiver wire.
33.Josh Downs IND at CAR
34.Rashee Rice KC vs. MIA
35.Gabe Davis BUF at CIN
36.*Puka Nacua LA at GB
Note: Nacua is dealing with knee swelling and probably will be limited in practice this week. He might also be getting passes from Brett Rypien.
37.Marquise Brown ARZ at CLE
38.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at BAL
39.Christian Watson GB vs. LAR
40.Tank Dell HOU vs. TB
41.Brandin Cooks DAL at PHI
42.*Demario Douglas NE vs. WAS
Note: Douglas might see double-digit targets this week.
43.*Joshua Palmer LAC at NYJ
Note: Palmer left for a while to aggravate his right knee injury.
44.*Michael Thomas NO vs. CHI
Note: Played well through an illness last week despite being a late addition to the injury report.
45.Tyler Boyd CIN vs. BUF
46.Elijah Moore CLE vs. ARI
47.K.J. Osborn MIN at ATL
48.Michael Wilson ARZ at CLE
49.Nelson Agholor BAL vs. SEA
50.*JuJu Smith-Schuster NE vs. WAS
Note: Smith-Schuster could get more targets with Kendrick Bourne definitely out and Devante Parker probably out.
51.Jayden Reed GB vs. LAR
52.*Jonathan Mingo CAR vs. IND
Note: Mingo hasn't scored yet, but he's starting to produce again after a concussion interrupted his progress.
53.Rondale Moore ARZ at CLE
54.*Quentin Johnston LAC at NYJ
Note: Johnston was pressed into more action while Joshua Palmer was having his knee tended to.
55.Michael Gallup DAL at PHI
56.*KhaDarel Hodge ATL vs. MIN
Note: Hodge stepped up after Drake London got hurt, and London might not play this week.
57.Allen Lazard NYJ vs. LAC
58.Noah Brown HOU vs. TB
59.Tutu Atwell LA at GB
60.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. MIA
61.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at PIT
62.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at LV
63.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. SEA
64.Trey Palmer TB at HOU
65.*Jake Bobo SEA at BAL
Note: Bobo caught another touchdown pass, but only played 17 snaps in the win over the Browns.
66.Brandon Powell MIN at ATL
67.Darnell Mooney CHI at NO
68.DJ Chark CAR vs. IND
69.Kadarius Toney KC vs. MIA
70.Julio Jones PHI vs. DAL
71.Skyy Moore KC vs. MIA
72.Mecole Hardman KC vs. MIA
73.*Drake London ATL vs. MIN
Note: London left Sunday's loss to the Titans in the third quarter with a groin injury.
74.*Odell Beckham BAL vs. SEA
Note: Beckham left last week with a stomach contusion.
75.*Curtis Samuel WAS at NE
Note: Samuel left Sunday's loss to the Eagles early after aggravating his toe injury.
76.*DeVante Parker NE vs. WAS
Note: Parker is in the concussion protocol.
77.Laviska Shenault CAR vs. IND
78.Robert Woods HOU vs. TB
79.*Kendrick Bourne NE vs. WAS
Note: Bourne tore his ACL in the loss to the Dolphins and is out for the season.

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC vs. MIA
2.Mark Andrews BAL vs. SEA
3.T.J. Hockenson MIN at ATL
4.*Dalton Kincaid BUF at CIN
Note: The Bengals just allowed George Kittle 149 receiving yards last week - Kincaid won't likely soar that high, but he should be a great option.
5.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. DAL
6.Jake Ferguson DAL at PHI
7.*Trey McBride ARZ at CLE
Note: McBride had a whopping 14 targets in the loss to the Ravens.
8.Kyle Pitts ATL vs. MIN
9.Dalton Schultz HOU vs. TB
10.Logan Thomas WAS at NE
11.Cole Kmet CHI at NO
12.Michael Mayer LV vs. NYG
13.David Njoku CLE vs. ARI
14.*Donald Parham LAC at NYJ
Note: Parham is up to four touchdowns on the season. He could be viable again this week if Gerald Everett (hip) is once again unavailable.
15.Luke Musgrave GB vs. LAR
16.Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. LAC
17.Noah Fant SEA at BAL
18.Hayden Hurst CAR vs. IND
19.Tyler Higbee LA at GB
20.Juwan Johnson NO vs. CHI
21.*Connor Heyward PIT vs. TEN
Note: Hayward had six targets in the loss to the Jaguars - his ceiling is pretty low, but he's the preferred Pittsburgh option with Pat Freiermuth out.
22.Hunter Henry NE vs. WAS
23.Jonnu Smith ATL vs. MIN
24.Mike Gesicki NE vs. WAS
25.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at PIT
26.Mo Alie-Cox IND at CAR
27.Foster Moreau NO vs. CHI
28.Cade Otton TB at HOU
29.*Darren Waller NYG at LV
Note: Waller left early after aggravating his hamstring injury.
30.*Gerald Everett LAC at NYJ
Note: Inactive (hip) last week despite a full practice on Friday.
31.Kylen Granson IND at CAR

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Tyreek Hill MIA at KC
2.A.J. Brown PHI vs. DAL
3.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BUF
4.Travis Kelce KC vs. MIA
5.Alvin Kamara NO vs. CHI
6.Stefon Diggs BUF at CIN
7.CeeDee Lamb DAL at PHI
8.Saquon Barkley NYG at LV
9.Breece Hall NYJ vs. LAC
10.*Jonathan Taylor IND at CAR
Note: The Colts weirdly only gave Taylor one carry in the second half.
11.Bijan Robinson ATL vs. MIN
12.Mark Andrews BAL vs. SEA
13.*Davante Adams LV vs. NYG
Note: Adams was supremely frustrated after Monday night's loss to the Lions.
14.Mike Evans TB at HOU
15.Keenan Allen LAC at NYJ
16.Jaylen Waddle MIA at KC
17.*Derrick Henry TEN at PIT
Note: Henry (ankle) was listed as limited on Monday and Tuesday, but I think this is a pretty standard limiting of reps in a short week.
18.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. MIA
19.*Austin Ekeler LAC at NYJ
Note: Ekeler had a long touchdown reception, but he's still struggling to get it going on the ground, going 15-for-29 yards.
20.George Pickens PIT vs. TEN
21.*Adam Thielen CAR vs. IND
Note: Thielen is one of the big winners of the trade deadline, with the Panthers not adding a receiver.
22.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. LAC
23.D'Andre Swift PHI vs. DAL
24.Raheem Mostert MIA at KC
25.Joe Mixon CIN vs. BUF
26.*Kenneth Walker SEA at BAL
Note: The Seahawks limited Walker's snaps and touches, but he was effective when out there. This isn't a changing-of-the-guard situation.
27.*Cooper Kupp LA at GB
Note: Kupp has had two bad games in a row - he netted just 21 yards on 10 targets against the Cowboys.
28.Terry McLaurin WAS at NE
29.*DeAndre Hopkins TEN at PIT
Note: Hopkins (toe) was limited in both Monday and Tuesday's practice.
30.T.J. Hockenson MIN at ATL
31.*Dalton Kincaid BUF at CIN
Note: The Bengals just allowed George Kittle 149 receiving yards last week - Kincaid won't likely soar that high, but he should be a great option.
32.*Josh Jacobs LV vs. NYG
Note: Jacobs actually looked good on the Raiders' touchdown drive against the Lions, carrying six times for 38 yards and the TD. He still only ended up with 61 rushing yards, though that marked an improvement.
33.*Kareem Hunt CLE vs. ARI
Note: Hunt led the Browns in carries last week with 14, though it was a three-way split between Hunt, Pierre Strong Jr. and Jerome Ford.
34.Jordan Addison MIN at ATL
35.Michael Pittman IND at CAR
36.Chris Godwin TB at HOU
37.DK Metcalf SEA at BAL
38.*Chris Olave NO vs. CHI
Note: Olave and Derek Carr still can't connect downfield.
39.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. DAL
40.James Cook BUF at CIN
41.*Tony Pollard DAL at PHI
Note: Pollard was left out of all the fun against the Rams, netting just 53 yards. That said, the Cowboys were so prohibitively ahead that they likely limited his workload, especially with the Eagles game in mind this week.
42.Gus Edwards BAL vs. SEA
43.Tee Higgins CIN vs. BUF
44.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. DAL
45.Nico Collins HOU vs. TB
46.Amari Cooper CLE vs. ARI
47.Brian Robinson WAS at NE
48.Zay Flowers BAL vs. SEA
49.DJ Moore CHI at NO
50.Tyler Lockett SEA at BAL
51.Jake Ferguson DAL at PHI
52.Rachaad White TB at HOU
53.Najee Harris PIT vs. TEN
54.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. WAS
55.Aaron Jones GB vs. LAR
56.Romeo Doubs GB vs. LAR
57.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. TEN
58.*Rashid Shaheed NO vs. CHI
Note: Shaheed had three catches on three targets for 153 yards last week - he's Alvin Harper on steroids.
59.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. IND
60.*Emari Demercado ARZ at CLE
Note: Demercado went from three touches in the first post-Conner injury game to 20 carries last week.
61.Zack Moss IND at CAR
62.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. TB
63.*Jakobi Meyers LV vs. NYG
Note: Meyers didn't get his first target until the fourth quarter.
64.*Jahan Dotson WAS at NE
Note: Dotson had the day that so many expected from him last week ... on everyone's bench or waiver wire.
65.Josh Downs IND at CAR
66.*Trey McBride ARZ at CLE
Note: McBride had a whopping 14 targets in the loss to the Ravens.
67.*D'Onta Foreman CHI at NO
Note: Foreman had to share the RB carries three ways between he, Roschon Johnson and Darrynton Evans, who of course scored the touchdown for no one. With the Bears trailing most of the game, there were also few carries to go around. That might be the same dynamic this week against the Saints.
68.*Darrell Henderson LA at GB
Note: Henderson reverted to the practice squad again by rule, for the last time. He'll likely get the start again this week and then the Rams will have to decide whether to sign him to the active roster or not.
69.Rashee Rice KC vs. MIA
70.Gabe Davis BUF at CIN
71.*Puka Nacua LA at GB
Note: Nacua is dealing with knee swelling and probably will be limited in practice this week. He might also be getting passes from Brett Rypien.
72.*Zach Charbonnet SEA at BAL
Note: Charbonnet had more snaps but fewer carries than Kenneth Walker last week, with Walker managing his calf injury.
73.*Jerome Ford CLE vs. ARI
Note: Ford defied expectations by playing despite his ankle injury, but he wasn't a Ferrari, carrying the ball nine times for 37 yards, but having to share the workload with both Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr. I'm not confident that he'll go back to a starting role, at least not yet.
74.Marquise Brown ARZ at CLE
75.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at BAL
76.Christian Watson GB vs. LAR
77.Tank Dell HOU vs. TB
78.Justice Hill BAL vs. SEA
79.Cam Akers MIN at ATL
80.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. TEN
81.AJ Dillon GB vs. LAR
82.Roschon Johnson CHI at NO
83.Brandin Cooks DAL at PHI
84.*Demario Douglas NE vs. WAS
Note: Douglas might see double-digit targets this week.
85.*Joshua Palmer LAC at NYJ
Note: Palmer left for a while to aggravate his right knee injury.

Kickers

1.Justin Tucker BAL vs. SEA
2.Harrison Butker KC vs. MIA
3.Jason Sanders MIA at KC
4.Younghoe Koo ATL vs. MIN
5.Evan McPherson CIN vs. BUF
6.Jake Elliott PHI vs. DAL
7.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. TB
8.Tyler Bass BUF at CIN
9.Brandon Aubrey DAL at PHI
10.Cameron Dicker LAC at NYJ
11.Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. ARI
12.Jason Myers SEA at BAL
13.Daniel Carlson LV vs. NYG
14.Blake Grupe NO vs. CHI
15.Anders Carlson GB vs. LAR
16.Matt Gay IND at CAR
17.Matt Prater ARZ at CLE
18.Chris Boswell PIT vs. TEN
19.Chase McLaughlin TB at HOU
20.Nick Folk TEN at PIT
21.*Greg Joseph MIN at ATL
Note: Joseph quietly has missed two kicks in each of the last three weeks.
22.Graham Gano NYG at LV
23.Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. LAC
24.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. IND
25.Joey Slye WAS at NE
26.Chad Ryland NE vs. WAS
27.Lucas Havrisik LA at GB
28.Cairo Santos CHI at NO

Defenses

1.Cleveland Browns vs. ARI
2.New Orleans Saints vs. CHI
3.Baltimore Ravens vs. SEA
4.Pittsburgh Steelers vs. TEN
5.*New York Giants at LV
Note: Traded away Leonard Williams to the Seahawks.
6.Atlanta Falcons vs. MIN
7.*Washington Commanders at NE
Note: I love the matchup, but hate that they traded away both Montez Sweat and Chase Young.
8.*Indianapolis Colts at CAR
Note: Don't let Carolina's win fool you - their OL is still awful.
9.*New York Jets vs. LAC
Note: The Jets have made life miserable for all opposing QBs at Met Life so far - that might remain the same for Justin Herbert this week.
10.Carolina Panthers vs. IND
11.Los Angeles Chargers at NYJ
12.Tennessee Titans at PIT
13.Houston Texans vs. TB
14.New England Patriots vs. WAS
15.Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL
16.Dallas Cowboys at PHI
17.Green Bay Packers vs. LAR
18.Las Vegas Raiders vs. NYG
19.Los Angeles Rams at GB
20.Minnesota Vikings at ATL
21.Seattle Seahawks at BAL
22.Kansas City Chiefs vs. MIA
23.Cincinnati Bengals vs. BUF
24.Arizona Cardinals at CLE
25.Tampa Bay Buccaneers at HOU
26.Miami Dolphins at KC
27.Buffalo Bills at CIN
28.Chicago Bears at NO
