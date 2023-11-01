Weekly Rankings: Week 9 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Chiefs vs. Dolphins is in Germany
Bye Weeks: DEN, DET, JAX, SF
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on
Chiefs vs. Dolphins is in Germany
Bye Weeks: DEN, DET, JAX, SF
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF at CIN
|2.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA at KC
|3.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. MIA
Note: Mahomes struggled in the cold against Denver while battling an illness to have one of his worst games in the NFL.
|4.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. DAL
|5.
|*Joe Burrow CIN vs. BUF
Note: Burrow was a boss against the Niners - I'm especially encouraged by his mobility in the game, including an audible to a QB draw on a 3rd-and-9 run converted for a first down.
|6.
|Dak Prescott DAL at PHI
|7.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. SEA
|8.
|*Justin Herbert LAC at NYJ
Note: Herbert was excellent against the Bears, but he'll step up in class this week at the Jets on Monday night.
|9.
|Derek Carr NO vs. CHI
|10.
|Gardner Minshew IND at CAR
|11.
|C.J. Stroud HOU vs. TB
|12.
|Baker Mayfield TB at HOU
|13.
|Sam Howell WAS at NE
|14.
|Geno Smith SEA at BAL
|15.
|*Will Levis TEN at PIT
Note: Levis threw four touchdown passes in his debut and will start this week against the Steelers on Thursday night.
|16.
|Jordan Love GB vs. LAR
|17.
|Mac Jones NE vs. WAS
|18.
|Bryce Young CAR vs. IND
|19.
|*Taysom Hill NO vs. CHI
Note: Hill would be my No. 8 tight end this week if listed there, ahead of Kyle Pitts.
|20.
|Zach Wilson NYJ vs. LAC
|21.
|*PJ Walker CLE vs. ARI
Note: Walker is the likely starter for another week despite committing three turnovers in the loss to the Seahawks.
|22.
|*Jimmy Garoppolo LV vs. NYG
Note: Garoppolo played as if his back was still hurting him on Monday night, frequently missing his targets and struggling to evade the pass rush.
|23.
|*Tyson Bagent CHI at NO
Note: Bagent will start against the Saints again this week with Justin Fields remaining week-to-week.
|24.
|*Daniel Jones NYG at LV
Note: Jones (neck) has been cleared for contact so I'm treating him as if he'll start this week, though that hasn't been announced yet by the Giants. Tyrod Taylor is week-to-week with a rib injury, Tommy DeVito has been added to the active roster and Matt Barkley is now on the practice squad.
|25.
|*Mitch Trubisky PIT vs. TEN
Note: Trubisky played in relief of the injured Kenny Pickett last week, but it's uncertain whether Pickett will be ready to play Thursday night.
|26.
|*Desmond Ridder ATL vs. MIN
Note: Ridder was removed from Sunday's loss to the Titans after getting checked for a concussion, though he apparently passed the concussion tests and could have simply been benched in favor of Taylor Heinecke. Coach Arthur Smith was non-committal whether Ridder would get the start this week.
|27.
|*Jaren Hall MIN at ATL
Note: Hall lost a fumble on a sack after relieving the injured Kirk Cousins last week. The Vikings are preparing him to start this week at Atlanta, with Joshua Dobbs potentially being ready to play as the backup.
|28.
|*Brett Rypien LA at GB
Note: Rypien replaced an injured Matthew Stafford (thumb) last week and could possibly start this week.
|29.
|*Clayton Tune ARZ at CLE
Note: Tune is the likely Arizona starter this week, though coach Jonathan Gannon left open the possibility that Kyler Murray (knee) could come back one week ahead of the original Week 10 plan.
|30.
|*Taylor Heinicke ATL vs. MIN
Note: Heinicke replaced Desmond Ridder against the Titans and was mostly more effective. Coach Arthur Smith hasn't decided yet who will start this week.
|31.
|*Joshua Dobbs MIN at ATL
Note: Dobbs was traded to the Vikings before Tuesday's trade deadline. He's not expected to start this week but could be available to back up rookie Jaren Hall, who is currently projected to start.
|32.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT vs. TEN
Note: Pickett left Sunday's loss to the Jaguars with a rib injury and was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, though he later told reporters he's '100 percent' going to be ready to start Thursday night. We'll see what the Steelers' coaching staff says before moving him back up ahead of Trubisky.
|33.
|*Matthew Stafford LA at GB
Note: Stafford is dealing with a UCL sprain in his right thumb and was replaced in the second half by Brett Rypien last week. Stafford is day-to-day with the injury - I'll move him back up once he starts practicing in full or is otherwise pointed towards starting.
|34.
|*Aidan O'Connell LV vs. NYG
Note: I think I'd rather have O'Connell start than have an injured Garoppolo out there if I were a Raiders fan or a Davante Adams manager. With the late news of the Raiders' coaching change, it's also rumored that the Raiders agree and are leaning towards starting O'Connell.
|35.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE vs. ARI
Note: Watson (rotator cuff) still has an uncertain timetable for his return.
|36.
|*Malik Willis TEN at PIT
Note: Willis did see the field ... for two plays. Will Levis started, played well, and will start again this week.
|37.
|*Tommy DeVito NYG at LV
Note: DeVito was signed off the practice squad to the active roster after subbing in for the injured Tyrod Taylor (ribs) last week.
|38.
|*Ryan Tannehill TEN at PIT
Note: Tannehill (ankle) hasn't yet been cleared to practice. Will Levis will get another start.
|39.
|*Tyrod Taylor NYG at LV
Note: Taylor was hospitalized by the rib injury suffered against the Jets and is week-to-week.
|40.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ at CLE
Note: It's possible that Murray (knee) could start this week, but Week 10 was the original plan. Clayton Tune would be the other possibility.
|41.
|*Justin Fields CHI at NO
Note: Fields (thumb) remains week-to-week and Tyson Bagen will get another start.
|42.
|*Kirk Cousins MIN at ATL
Note: Cousins suffered a torn Achilles' tendon and is out for the season. The Vikings used Jaren Hall to replace Cousins, traded for Joshua Dobbs and could also have Nick Mullens (back) come off IR next week.
Running Backs
|1.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. CHI
|2.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at LV
|3.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. LAC
|4.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND at CAR
Note: The Colts weirdly only gave Taylor one carry in the second half.
|5.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. MIN
|6.
|D'Andre Swift PHI vs. DAL
|7.
|*Derrick Henry TEN at PIT
Note: Henry (ankle) was listed as limited on Monday and Tuesday, but I think this is a pretty standard limiting of reps in a short week.
|8.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. MIA
|9.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC at NYJ
Note: Ekeler had a long touchdown reception, but he's still struggling to get it going on the ground, going 15-for-29 yards.
|10.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at KC
|11.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. BUF
|12.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA at BAL
Note: The Seahawks limited Walker's snaps and touches, but he was effective when out there. This isn't a changing-of-the-guard situation.
|13.
|James Cook BUF at CIN
|14.
|*Tony Pollard DAL at PHI
Note: Pollard was left out of all the fun against the Rams, netting just 53 yards. That said, the Cowboys were so prohibitively ahead that they likely limited his workload, especially with the Eagles game in mind this week.
|15.
|*Josh Jacobs LV vs. NYG
Note: Jacobs actually looked good on the Raiders' touchdown drive against the Lions, carrying six times for 38 yards and the TD. He still only ended up with 61 rushing yards, though that marked an improvement.
|16.
|*Kareem Hunt CLE vs. ARI
Note: Hunt led the Browns in carries last week with 14, though it was a three-way split between Hunt, Pierre Strong Jr. and Jerome Ford.
|17.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. SEA
|18.
|Rachaad White TB at HOU
|19.
|Brian Robinson WAS at NE
|20.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. TEN
|21.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. WAS
|22.
|Aaron Jones GB vs. LAR
|23.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. IND
|24.
|*Emari Demercado ARZ at CLE
Note: Demercado went from three touches in the first post-Conner injury game to 20 carries last week.
|25.
|Zack Moss IND at CAR
|26.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. TB
|27.
|*D'Onta Foreman CHI at NO
Note: Foreman had to share the RB carries three ways between he, Roschon Johnson and Darrynton Evans, who of course scored the touchdown for no one. With the Bears trailing most of the game, there were also few carries to go around. That might be the same dynamic this week against the Saints.
|28.
|*Darrell Henderson LA at GB
Note: Henderson reverted to the practice squad again by rule, for the last time. He'll likely get the start again this week and then the Rams will have to decide whether to sign him to the active roster or not.
|29.
|*Zach Charbonnet SEA at BAL
Note: Charbonnet had more snaps but fewer carries than Kenneth Walker last week, with Walker managing his calf injury.
|30.
|*Jerome Ford CLE vs. ARI
Note: Ford defied expectations by playing despite his ankle injury, but he wasn't a Ferrari, carrying the ball nine times for 37 yards, but having to share the workload with both Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr. I'm not confident that he'll go back to a starting role, at least not yet.
|31.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. SEA
|32.
|Cam Akers MIN at ATL
|33.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. TEN
|34.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. LAR
|35.
|Roschon Johnson CHI at NO
|36.
|Royce Freeman LA at GB
|37.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at ATL
|38.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. MIN
|39.
|*Tyjae Spears TEN at PIT
Note: Spears (ankle) returned to a full practice estimate Tuesday after being limited Monday.
|40.
|Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. WAS
|41.
|Devin Singletary HOU vs. TB
|42.
|*Miles Sanders CAR vs. IND
Note: Sanders netted only two carries on 12 offensive snaps in his return from a shoulder injury.
|43.
|*Pierre Strong CLE vs. ARI
Note: Strong had a big reception for 41 yards to help set up a touchdown in the loss to the Seahawks, as the Browns used a three-headed monster at running back.
|44.
|Jeff Wilson MIA at KC
|45.
|*Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. DAL
Note: Coughed up a fumble in the red zone, then responded to an angry DM about it at halftime. Not his best day.
|46.
|Darrynton Evans CHI at NO
|47.
|Antonio Gibson WAS at NE
|48.
|Latavius Murray BUF at CIN
|49.
|Rico Dowdle DAL at PHI
|50.
|Trayveon Williams CIN vs. BUF
|51.
|Joshua Kelley LAC at NYJ
|52.
|*Leonard Fournette at
Note: Fournette was signed to the Bills' practice squad. He'll likely supplant Latavius Murray for the backup role and could steal goal line carries from James Cook.
|53.
|Jamaal Williams NO vs. CHI
|54.
|Salvon Ahmed MIA at KC
|55.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. MIN
|56.
|Chris Rodriguez WAS at NE
|57.
|Michael Carter NYJ vs. LAC
|58.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. MIA
|59.
|Matt Breida NYG at LV
|60.
|Zamir White LV vs. NYG
|61.
|Raheem Blackshear CAR vs. IND
|62.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. MIA
|63.
|Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. LAC
|64.
|Boston Scott PHI vs. DAL
|65.
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB at HOU
|66.
|Kendre Miller NO vs. CHI
|67.
|Keaontay Ingram ARZ at CLE
|68.
|Myles Gaskin LA at GB
|69.
|Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. SEA
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at KC
|2.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. DAL
|3.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BUF
|4.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at CIN
|5.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at PHI
|6.
|*Davante Adams LV vs. NYG
Note: Adams was supremely frustrated after Monday night's loss to the Lions.
|7.
|Mike Evans TB at HOU
|8.
|Keenan Allen LAC at NYJ
|9.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at KC
|10.
|George Pickens PIT vs. TEN
|11.
|*Adam Thielen CAR vs. IND
Note: Thielen is one of the big winners of the trade deadline, with the Panthers not adding a receiver.
|12.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. LAC
|13.
|*Cooper Kupp LA at GB
Note: Kupp has had two bad games in a row - he netted just 21 yards on 10 targets against the Cowboys.
|14.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at NE
|15.
|*DeAndre Hopkins TEN at PIT
Note: Hopkins (toe) was limited in both Monday and Tuesday's practice.
|16.
|Jordan Addison MIN at ATL
|17.
|Michael Pittman IND at CAR
|18.
|Chris Godwin TB at HOU
|19.
|DK Metcalf SEA at BAL
|20.
|*Chris Olave NO vs. CHI
Note: Olave and Derek Carr still can't connect downfield.
|21.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. BUF
|22.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. DAL
|23.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. TB
|24.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. ARI
|25.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. SEA
|26.
|DJ Moore CHI at NO
|27.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at BAL
|28.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. LAR
|29.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. TEN
|30.
|*Rashid Shaheed NO vs. CHI
Note: Shaheed had three catches on three targets for 153 yards last week - he's Alvin Harper on steroids.
|31.
|*Jakobi Meyers LV vs. NYG
Note: Meyers didn't get his first target until the fourth quarter.
|32.
|*Jahan Dotson WAS at NE
Note: Dotson had the day that so many expected from him last week ... on everyone's bench or waiver wire.
|33.
|Josh Downs IND at CAR
|34.
|Rashee Rice KC vs. MIA
|35.
|Gabe Davis BUF at CIN
|36.
|*Puka Nacua LA at GB
Note: Nacua is dealing with knee swelling and probably will be limited in practice this week. He might also be getting passes from Brett Rypien.
|37.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at CLE
|38.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at BAL
|39.
|Christian Watson GB vs. LAR
|40.
|Tank Dell HOU vs. TB
|41.
|Brandin Cooks DAL at PHI
|42.
|*Demario Douglas NE vs. WAS
Note: Douglas might see double-digit targets this week.
|43.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC at NYJ
Note: Palmer left for a while to aggravate his right knee injury.
|44.
|*Michael Thomas NO vs. CHI
Note: Played well through an illness last week despite being a late addition to the injury report.
|45.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. BUF
|46.
|Elijah Moore CLE vs. ARI
|47.
|K.J. Osborn MIN at ATL
|48.
|Michael Wilson ARZ at CLE
|49.
|Nelson Agholor BAL vs. SEA
|50.
|*JuJu Smith-Schuster NE vs. WAS
Note: Smith-Schuster could get more targets with Kendrick Bourne definitely out and Devante Parker probably out.
|51.
|Jayden Reed GB vs. LAR
|52.
|*Jonathan Mingo CAR vs. IND
Note: Mingo hasn't scored yet, but he's starting to produce again after a concussion interrupted his progress.
|53.
|Rondale Moore ARZ at CLE
|54.
|*Quentin Johnston LAC at NYJ
Note: Johnston was pressed into more action while Joshua Palmer was having his knee tended to.
|55.
|Michael Gallup DAL at PHI
|56.
|*KhaDarel Hodge ATL vs. MIN
Note: Hodge stepped up after Drake London got hurt, and London might not play this week.
|57.
|Allen Lazard NYJ vs. LAC
|58.
|Noah Brown HOU vs. TB
|59.
|Tutu Atwell LA at GB
|60.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. MIA
|61.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at PIT
|62.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at LV
|63.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. SEA
|64.
|Trey Palmer TB at HOU
|65.
|*Jake Bobo SEA at BAL
Note: Bobo caught another touchdown pass, but only played 17 snaps in the win over the Browns.
|66.
|Brandon Powell MIN at ATL
|67.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at NO
|68.
|DJ Chark CAR vs. IND
|69.
|Kadarius Toney KC vs. MIA
|70.
|Julio Jones PHI vs. DAL
|71.
|Skyy Moore KC vs. MIA
|72.
|Mecole Hardman KC vs. MIA
|73.
|*Drake London ATL vs. MIN
Note: London left Sunday's loss to the Titans in the third quarter with a groin injury.
|74.
|*Odell Beckham BAL vs. SEA
Note: Beckham left last week with a stomach contusion.
|75.
|*Curtis Samuel WAS at NE
Note: Samuel left Sunday's loss to the Eagles early after aggravating his toe injury.
|76.
|*DeVante Parker NE vs. WAS
Note: Parker is in the concussion protocol.
|77.
|Laviska Shenault CAR vs. IND
|78.
|Robert Woods HOU vs. TB
|79.
|*Kendrick Bourne NE vs. WAS
Note: Bourne tore his ACL in the loss to the Dolphins and is out for the season.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. MIA
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. SEA
|3.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at ATL
|4.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF at CIN
Note: The Bengals just allowed George Kittle 149 receiving yards last week - Kincaid won't likely soar that high, but he should be a great option.
|5.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. DAL
|6.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at PHI
|7.
|*Trey McBride ARZ at CLE
Note: McBride had a whopping 14 targets in the loss to the Ravens.
|8.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. MIN
|9.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. TB
|10.
|Logan Thomas WAS at NE
|11.
|Cole Kmet CHI at NO
|12.
|Michael Mayer LV vs. NYG
|13.
|David Njoku CLE vs. ARI
|14.
|*Donald Parham LAC at NYJ
Note: Parham is up to four touchdowns on the season. He could be viable again this week if Gerald Everett (hip) is once again unavailable.
|15.
|Luke Musgrave GB vs. LAR
|16.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. LAC
|17.
|Noah Fant SEA at BAL
|18.
|Hayden Hurst CAR vs. IND
|19.
|Tyler Higbee LA at GB
|20.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. CHI
|21.
|*Connor Heyward PIT vs. TEN
Note: Hayward had six targets in the loss to the Jaguars - his ceiling is pretty low, but he's the preferred Pittsburgh option with Pat Freiermuth out.
|22.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. WAS
|23.
|Jonnu Smith ATL vs. MIN
|24.
|Mike Gesicki NE vs. WAS
|25.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at PIT
|26.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND at CAR
|27.
|Foster Moreau NO vs. CHI
|28.
|Cade Otton TB at HOU
|29.
|*Darren Waller NYG at LV
Note: Waller left early after aggravating his hamstring injury.
|30.
|*Gerald Everett LAC at NYJ
Note: Inactive (hip) last week despite a full practice on Friday.
|31.
|Kylen Granson IND at CAR
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at KC
|2.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. DAL
|3.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BUF
|4.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. MIA
|5.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. CHI
|6.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at CIN
|7.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at PHI
|8.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at LV
|9.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. LAC
|10.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND at CAR
Note: The Colts weirdly only gave Taylor one carry in the second half.
|11.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. MIN
|12.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. SEA
|13.
|*Davante Adams LV vs. NYG
Note: Adams was supremely frustrated after Monday night's loss to the Lions.
|14.
|Mike Evans TB at HOU
|15.
|Keenan Allen LAC at NYJ
|16.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at KC
|17.
|*Derrick Henry TEN at PIT
Note: Henry (ankle) was listed as limited on Monday and Tuesday, but I think this is a pretty standard limiting of reps in a short week.
|18.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. MIA
|19.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC at NYJ
Note: Ekeler had a long touchdown reception, but he's still struggling to get it going on the ground, going 15-for-29 yards.
|20.
|George Pickens PIT vs. TEN
|21.
|*Adam Thielen CAR vs. IND
Note: Thielen is one of the big winners of the trade deadline, with the Panthers not adding a receiver.
|22.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. LAC
|23.
|D'Andre Swift PHI vs. DAL
|24.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at KC
|25.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. BUF
|26.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA at BAL
Note: The Seahawks limited Walker's snaps and touches, but he was effective when out there. This isn't a changing-of-the-guard situation.
|27.
|*Cooper Kupp LA at GB
Note: Kupp has had two bad games in a row - he netted just 21 yards on 10 targets against the Cowboys.
|28.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at NE
|29.
|*DeAndre Hopkins TEN at PIT
Note: Hopkins (toe) was limited in both Monday and Tuesday's practice.
|30.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at ATL
|31.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF at CIN
Note: The Bengals just allowed George Kittle 149 receiving yards last week - Kincaid won't likely soar that high, but he should be a great option.
|32.
|*Josh Jacobs LV vs. NYG
Note: Jacobs actually looked good on the Raiders' touchdown drive against the Lions, carrying six times for 38 yards and the TD. He still only ended up with 61 rushing yards, though that marked an improvement.
|33.
|*Kareem Hunt CLE vs. ARI
Note: Hunt led the Browns in carries last week with 14, though it was a three-way split between Hunt, Pierre Strong Jr. and Jerome Ford.
|34.
|Jordan Addison MIN at ATL
|35.
|Michael Pittman IND at CAR
|36.
|Chris Godwin TB at HOU
|37.
|DK Metcalf SEA at BAL
|38.
|*Chris Olave NO vs. CHI
Note: Olave and Derek Carr still can't connect downfield.
|39.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. DAL
|40.
|James Cook BUF at CIN
|41.
|*Tony Pollard DAL at PHI
Note: Pollard was left out of all the fun against the Rams, netting just 53 yards. That said, the Cowboys were so prohibitively ahead that they likely limited his workload, especially with the Eagles game in mind this week.
|42.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. SEA
|43.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. BUF
|44.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. DAL
|45.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. TB
|46.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. ARI
|47.
|Brian Robinson WAS at NE
|48.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. SEA
|49.
|DJ Moore CHI at NO
|50.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at BAL
|51.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at PHI
|52.
|Rachaad White TB at HOU
|53.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. TEN
|54.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. WAS
|55.
|Aaron Jones GB vs. LAR
|56.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. LAR
|57.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. TEN
|58.
|*Rashid Shaheed NO vs. CHI
Note: Shaheed had three catches on three targets for 153 yards last week - he's Alvin Harper on steroids.
|59.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. IND
|60.
|*Emari Demercado ARZ at CLE
Note: Demercado went from three touches in the first post-Conner injury game to 20 carries last week.
|61.
|Zack Moss IND at CAR
|62.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. TB
|63.
|*Jakobi Meyers LV vs. NYG
Note: Meyers didn't get his first target until the fourth quarter.
|64.
|*Jahan Dotson WAS at NE
Note: Dotson had the day that so many expected from him last week ... on everyone's bench or waiver wire.
|65.
|Josh Downs IND at CAR
|66.
|*Trey McBride ARZ at CLE
Note: McBride had a whopping 14 targets in the loss to the Ravens.
|67.
|*D'Onta Foreman CHI at NO
Note: Foreman had to share the RB carries three ways between he, Roschon Johnson and Darrynton Evans, who of course scored the touchdown for no one. With the Bears trailing most of the game, there were also few carries to go around. That might be the same dynamic this week against the Saints.
|68.
|*Darrell Henderson LA at GB
Note: Henderson reverted to the practice squad again by rule, for the last time. He'll likely get the start again this week and then the Rams will have to decide whether to sign him to the active roster or not.
|69.
|Rashee Rice KC vs. MIA
|70.
|Gabe Davis BUF at CIN
|71.
|*Puka Nacua LA at GB
Note: Nacua is dealing with knee swelling and probably will be limited in practice this week. He might also be getting passes from Brett Rypien.
|72.
|*Zach Charbonnet SEA at BAL
Note: Charbonnet had more snaps but fewer carries than Kenneth Walker last week, with Walker managing his calf injury.
|73.
|*Jerome Ford CLE vs. ARI
Note: Ford defied expectations by playing despite his ankle injury, but he wasn't a Ferrari, carrying the ball nine times for 37 yards, but having to share the workload with both Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr. I'm not confident that he'll go back to a starting role, at least not yet.
|74.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at CLE
|75.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at BAL
|76.
|Christian Watson GB vs. LAR
|77.
|Tank Dell HOU vs. TB
|78.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. SEA
|79.
|Cam Akers MIN at ATL
|80.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. TEN
|81.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. LAR
|82.
|Roschon Johnson CHI at NO
|83.
|Brandin Cooks DAL at PHI
|84.
|*Demario Douglas NE vs. WAS
Note: Douglas might see double-digit targets this week.
|85.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC at NYJ
Note: Palmer left for a while to aggravate his right knee injury.
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. SEA
|2.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. MIA
|3.
|Jason Sanders MIA at KC
|4.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. MIN
|5.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. BUF
|6.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. DAL
|7.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. TB
|8.
|Tyler Bass BUF at CIN
|9.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL at PHI
|10.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at NYJ
|11.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. ARI
|12.
|Jason Myers SEA at BAL
|13.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. NYG
|14.
|Blake Grupe NO vs. CHI
|15.
|Anders Carlson GB vs. LAR
|16.
|Matt Gay IND at CAR
|17.
|Matt Prater ARZ at CLE
|18.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. TEN
|19.
|Chase McLaughlin TB at HOU
|20.
|Nick Folk TEN at PIT
|21.
|*Greg Joseph MIN at ATL
Note: Joseph quietly has missed two kicks in each of the last three weeks.
|22.
|Graham Gano NYG at LV
|23.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. LAC
|24.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. IND
|25.
|Joey Slye WAS at NE
|26.
|Chad Ryland NE vs. WAS
|27.
|Lucas Havrisik LA at GB
|28.
|Cairo Santos CHI at NO
Defenses
|1.
|Cleveland Browns vs. ARI
|2.
|New Orleans Saints vs. CHI
|3.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. SEA
|4.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. TEN
|5.
|*New York Giants at LV
Note: Traded away Leonard Williams to the Seahawks.
|6.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. MIN
|7.
|*Washington Commanders at NE
Note: I love the matchup, but hate that they traded away both Montez Sweat and Chase Young.
|8.
|*Indianapolis Colts at CAR
Note: Don't let Carolina's win fool you - their OL is still awful.
|9.
|*New York Jets vs. LAC
Note: The Jets have made life miserable for all opposing QBs at Met Life so far - that might remain the same for Justin Herbert this week.
|10.
|Carolina Panthers vs. IND
|11.
|Los Angeles Chargers at NYJ
|12.
|Tennessee Titans at PIT
|13.
|Houston Texans vs. TB
|14.
|New England Patriots vs. WAS
|15.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL
|16.
|Dallas Cowboys at PHI
|17.
|Green Bay Packers vs. LAR
|18.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. NYG
|19.
|Los Angeles Rams at GB
|20.
|Minnesota Vikings at ATL
|21.
|Seattle Seahawks at BAL
|22.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. MIA
|23.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. BUF
|24.
|Arizona Cardinals at CLE
|25.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at HOU
|26.
|Miami Dolphins at KC
|27.
|Buffalo Bills at CIN
|28.
|Chicago Bears at NO