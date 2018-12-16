RotoWire Partners
Fantasy Football
Search

NFL Articles

Our latest fantasy football articles.
ALLDFSNFLMLBNBASoccerNHLGolfCollege FBCollege BBMMANASCARCFLWNBATennisEuroLeagueCricket
Fantasy Content Type
All
Daily Fantasy
Traditional
Display Preference
Grid
List
East Coast Offense: Early 2019 Rankings
East Coast Offense: Early 2019 Rankings
Today
Today
Chris Liss has the Ravens' Lamar Jackson as the No. 7 QB on his board, thanks to his ability to generate yards with his legs.
Streaming Defenses: Week 17 Options
Streaming Defenses: Week 17 Options
Today
Today
T.J. Watt and the Steelers will make Jeff Driskel pay for their Week 16 frustrations.
Job Battles: Moment of Zenn
Job Battles: Moment of Zenn
Yesterday
Yesterday
Zach Zenner fell off the radar for a couple years, but the former South Dakota State standout has always played convincingly when given the opportunity.
Monday Night DFS Breakdown: Broncos vs. Raiders
Monday Night DFS Breakdown: Broncos vs. Raiders
Yesterday
Yesterday
Matt Killeen breaks down the Monday Night matchup between the Broncos and Raiders, where Jalen Richard might be well positioned for a productive night as the Raiders' pass-catching back.
IDP Analysis: Week 17 Matchups
IDP Analysis: Week 17 Matchups
Yesterday
Yesterday
Jim Coventry likes Deone Bucannon and the rest of the Cardinals Linebackers against the Seahawks, who no doubt will be committed to running the football in the last game of the regular season.
NFL Reactions: Galloping Toward Greatness
NFL Reactions: Galloping Toward Greatness
2 days ago
2 days ago
The Colts began the year 1-5, but Andrew Luck's emphatic Comeback Player of the Year performance in an 8-1 run has them in playoff position.
Gameday Injuries: Week 16
Gameday Injuries: Week 16
3 days ago
3 days ago
Juan Carlos Blanco serves as your guide through a Week 16 injury report that is unfortunately replete with big names in what is the most important week of the Fantasy season for many and gives you the latest updates heading into Sunday morning.
DFS Tournament Guide: Week 16
DFS Tournament Guide: Week 16
4 days ago
4 days ago
A matchup with Houston should encourage Doug Pederson to chuck the ball around, and there's always a small chance Nick Foles can pad his stats with a reception.
SXM Highlights: Should You Stack Deshaun Watson & DeAndre Hopkins?
SXM Highlights: Should You Stack Deshaun Watson & DeAndre Hopkins?
4 days ago
4 days ago
DVR & Mario discuss if it's smart to stack Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins in Week 16.
FanDuel Fantasy Football: Week 16 Value Plays
FanDuel Fantasy Football: Week 16 Value Plays
4 days ago
4 days ago
Since Aaron Jones is done for the season, Kevin Payne is looking for Green Bay RB Jamaal Williams to have a big game against the Jets defense.
NFL Game Previews: Broncos-Raiders Matchup
NFL Game Previews: Broncos-Raiders Matchup
4 days ago
4 days ago
Erik Siegrist profiles the Week 16 Monday night game as Case Keenum and the Broncos look to knock off the Raiders in Oakland.
DraftKings NFL: Week 16 Picks
DraftKings NFL: Week 16 Picks
5 days ago
5 days ago
Derek VanRiper breaks down the Week 16 DraftKings slate as Philadelphia's Nick Foles looks like a solid cash-game play.
SXM Highlights: Favorite Picks Against The Spread For Week 16
SXM Highlights: Favorite Picks Against The Spread For Week 16
5 days ago
5 days ago
Liss and Yahoo Sports' Dalton Del Don share their favorite picks against the spread in Week 16
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 16 Start/Sit
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 16 Start/Sit
5 days ago
5 days ago
Drew Brees didn't light it up in Week 15, but Luke Hoover says we should trust the veteran for Week 16. Who else is worth a start for fantasy's championship week?
On Target: Week 16 WR/CB Matchups
On Target: Week 16 WR/CB Matchups
5 days ago
5 days ago
Davis Mattek checks out this week's most intriguing passing-game battles and expects DeAndre Hopkins to go off against a tattered Eagles secondary.
Staff Picks: Redskins, Lions and Cardinals
Staff Picks: Redskins, Lions and Cardinals
December 19th
December 19th
The Staff likes Ryan Kerrigan and the Redskins getting a whopping 10 points against the Titans this week.
Yahoo DFS Football: Week 16 Picks
Yahoo DFS Football: Week 16 Picks
December 19th
December 19th
Sasha Yodashkin looks over Sunday's slate and expects Baker Mayfield and the Browns to keep rolling at home against the Bengals.
NFL Injury Report: Running Back Round Up
NFL Injury Report: Running Back Round Up
December 19th
December 19th
According to Jeff Stotts, all signs point to Chargers RB Melvin Gordon playing against the Ravens, but the possibility is still there for the team to limit his carries against a tough defense.
Survivor: Surviving Week 16
Survivor: Surviving Week 16
December 19th
December 19th
Expect a lot of people to be on Marcus Mariota and the Titans, who draw the Redskins at home this week.
Beating the Book: Chris Liss Handicaps Week 16
Beating the Book: Chris Liss Handicaps Week 16
December 19th
December 19th
Chris likes George Kittle and the 49ers as four-point home dogs against the visiting Bears.
Weekly Rankings: Week 16 Value Meter
Weekly Rankings: Week 16 Value Meter
December 18th
December 18th
Adam Thielen is one of the many slumping wide receivers that are difficult to rank this week.
NFL Barometer: Deja Vu In Philly
NFL Barometer: Deja Vu In Philly
December 18th
December 18th
Juan Carlos Blanco checks out whose fortunes are rising and falling heading into Week 16 and wonders if Nick Foles will be able to repeat least season's heroics for the Eagles.
IDP Analysis: Week 16 Matchups
IDP Analysis: Week 16 Matchups
December 18th
December 18th
The Titans have given up the third-most fantasy points to LBs over the last five weeks, so play Zach Brown and the rest of the Redskins linebackers with confidence, says Jim Coventry.
Streaming Defenses: Week 16 Options
Streaming Defenses: Week 16 Options
December 18th
December 18th
Following a Week 15 shutout win on the road, the Titans return home for a cupcake matchup with Josh Johnson and the injury-ravaged Redskins.
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 16 Pickups
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 16 Pickups
December 18th
December 18th
Kevin Payne analyzes the top waiver-wire additions for Week 16, including Cincinnati's John Ross, who should get more touches in the last two weeks.
East Coast Offense: The Team I Wish I Had Drafted
East Coast Offense: The Team I Wish I Had Drafted
December 18th
December 18th
A real man takes Patrick Mahomes in Round 1 and accepts massive sidebets from the Le'Veon Bell and Leonard Fournette owners before drafting the Bears Defense in Round 2.
Job Battles: Ware Do We Go From Here?
Job Battles: Ware Do We Go From Here?
December 17th
December 17th
Spencer Ware was set to take over the Kansas City backfield following the release of Kareem Hunt, but Ware's injuries opened the door for Damien Williams.
SXM Highlights: Is McVay Overrated?
SXM Highlights: Is McVay Overrated?
December 17th
December 17th
Liss reacts to recent Rams' woes and wonders if Sean McVay is getting more credit than he deserves.
Monday Night DFS Breakdown: Saints vs. Panthers
Monday Night DFS Breakdown: Saints vs. Panthers
December 17th
December 17th
Cam Newton has been hampered by a shoulder injury in recent weeks, but he has a great home matchup against a porous Saints pass defense Monday. Derek VanRiper tries to determine if he can take advantage of the setup.
NFL Reactions: Trying Times for Tom
NFL Reactions: Trying Times for Tom
December 16th
December 16th
Tom Brady is still at least very good, but after leading the Patriots to just 10 points against Pittsburgh it's fair to wonder if the 41-year-old is no longer great.