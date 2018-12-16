NFL Articles

Chris Liss has the Ravens' Lamar Jackson as the No. 7 QB on his board, thanks to his ability to generate yards with his legs.
T.J. Watt and the Steelers will make Jeff Driskel pay for their Week 16 frustrations.
Zach Zenner fell off the radar for a couple years, but the former South Dakota State standout has always played convincingly when given the opportunity.
Matt Killeen breaks down the Monday Night matchup between the Broncos and Raiders, where Jalen Richard might be well positioned for a productive night as the Raiders' pass-catching back.
Jim Coventry likes Deone Bucannon and the rest of the Cardinals Linebackers against the Seahawks, who no doubt will be committed to running the football in the last game of the regular season.
The Colts began the year 1-5, but Andrew Luck's emphatic Comeback Player of the Year performance in an 8-1 run has them in playoff position.
Juan Carlos Blanco serves as your guide through a Week 16 injury report that is unfortunately replete with big names in what is the most important week of the Fantasy season for many and gives you the latest updates heading into Sunday morning.
A matchup with Houston should encourage Doug Pederson to chuck the ball around, and there's always a small chance Nick Foles can pad his stats with a reception.
DVR & Mario discuss if it's smart to stack Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins in Week 16.
Since Aaron Jones is done for the season, Kevin Payne is looking for Green Bay RB Jamaal Williams to have a big game against the Jets defense.
Erik Siegrist profiles the Week 16 Monday night game as Case Keenum and the Broncos look to knock off the Raiders in Oakland.
Derek VanRiper breaks down the Week 16 DraftKings slate as Philadelphia's Nick Foles looks like a solid cash-game play.
Liss and Yahoo Sports' Dalton Del Don share their favorite picks against the spread in Week 16
Drew Brees didn't light it up in Week 15, but Luke Hoover says we should trust the veteran for Week 16. Who else is worth a start for fantasy's championship week?
Davis Mattek checks out this week's most intriguing passing-game battles and expects DeAndre Hopkins to go off against a tattered Eagles secondary.
The Staff likes Ryan Kerrigan and the Redskins getting a whopping 10 points against the Titans this week.
Sasha Yodashkin looks over Sunday's slate and expects Baker Mayfield and the Browns to keep rolling at home against the Bengals.
According to Jeff Stotts, all signs point to Chargers RB Melvin Gordon playing against the Ravens, but the possibility is still there for the team to limit his carries against a tough defense.
Expect a lot of people to be on Marcus Mariota and the Titans, who draw the Redskins at home this week.
Chris likes George Kittle and the 49ers as four-point home dogs against the visiting Bears.
Adam Thielen is one of the many slumping wide receivers that are difficult to rank this week.
Juan Carlos Blanco checks out whose fortunes are rising and falling heading into Week 16 and wonders if Nick Foles will be able to repeat least season's heroics for the Eagles.
The Titans have given up the third-most fantasy points to LBs over the last five weeks, so play Zach Brown and the rest of the Redskins linebackers with confidence, says Jim Coventry.
Following a Week 15 shutout win on the road, the Titans return home for a cupcake matchup with Josh Johnson and the injury-ravaged Redskins.
Kevin Payne analyzes the top waiver-wire additions for Week 16, including Cincinnati's John Ross, who should get more touches in the last two weeks.
A real man takes Patrick Mahomes in Round 1 and accepts massive sidebets from the Le'Veon Bell and Leonard Fournette owners before drafting the Bears Defense in Round 2.
Spencer Ware was set to take over the Kansas City backfield following the release of Kareem Hunt, but Ware's injuries opened the door for Damien Williams.
Liss reacts to recent Rams' woes and wonders if Sean McVay is getting more credit than he deserves.
Cam Newton has been hampered by a shoulder injury in recent weeks, but he has a great home matchup against a porous Saints pass defense Monday. Derek VanRiper tries to determine if he can take advantage of the setup.
Tom Brady is still at least very good, but after leading the Patriots to just 10 points against Pittsburgh it's fair to wonder if the 41-year-old is no longer great.