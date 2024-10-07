Aaron Rodgers Injury: Ankle injury not overly concerning

Head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Rodgers' sprained left ankle will be examined further, but the Jets have been encouraged by all the preliminary evaluations of the injury, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Rodgers is tending to a low-ankle sprain, which he appeared to sustain when he took a big hit on a third-down incompletion with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Vikings. However, after a roughing the punter penalty extended the Jets' drive, Rodgers returned to the field for the next offensive play instead of heading to the blue medical tent, and he ended up playing all 71 snaps in the loss, completing 29 of 54 attempts for two touchdowns, three interceptions and 244 yards. Though Saleh's comments suggest that Rodgers will be good to go for Monday's game against the Bills, the veteran quarterback's practice participation could still be managed leading up to the contest.