Aaron Rodgers Injury: Dealing with knee swelling

Rodgers (leg) said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show that his knee feels swollen in the aftermath of Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Broncos, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers said he's "feeling a little banged up" and his "knee is a little swollen" following a Week 4 loss in wet conditions. The veteran quarterback was sacked five times by Denver and could be seen moving gingerly in the second half. Though Rodgers said after the contest that both his legs were hurt, Jets head coach Robert Saleh downplayed any serious concerns. Wednesday's first official injury report of Week 5 will reveal more about Rodgers' health heading into a road matchup against the Vikings' intimidating defense this Sunday, but there aren't any indications that the 40-year-old is dealing with anything that would keep him sidelined.