Aaron Rodgers Injury: Iffy for Week 17 with knee injury

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Tuesday that Rodgers sustained a knee injury in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Rams, and the veteran quarterback's status for the Jets' Week 17 game in Buffalo is uncertain, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Ulbrich added that he's betting on Rodgers playing this Sunday, but the Jets likely won't have a clearer idea about the 41-year-old's availability until assessing his condition in practices Wednesday through Friday. With the 4-11 Jets eliminated from playoff contention and Rodgers' standing in the organization uncertain heading into next season, it wouldn't be surprising if he ultimately ended up missing the team's final two contests. Tyrod Taylor has served as the backup quarterback all season and would be in line to start Sunday if Rodgers is unable to move past the knee issue.