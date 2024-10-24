Aaron Rodgers Injury: Limited in Thursday's session

Rodgers (hamstring/knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

On the Jets' initial Week 8 injury report released Wednesday, Rodgers was listed as a limited participant due to hamstring, knee and ankle injuries. Only the first two injuries are listed alongside his name on Thursday's report, but Rodgers may still need to upgrade to full participation Friday to avoid carrying a designation into Sunday's game against the Patriots. At this stage, the Jets haven't suggested that Rodgers' status for Sunday is in any real jeopardy.