Aaron Rodgers News: Cleared for takeoff in London

Rodgers (knee) isn't listed on Friday's injury report and will start Sunday's game against the Vikings in London, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rodgers was banged up in the Jets' Week 4 loss to Denver but didn't miss any snaps in that game and returned to full practice participation Thursday, suggesting he was never truly in danger of sitting out against Minnesota. Confirmation of his availability Friday will spare Rodgers' fantasy managers the headache of getting up early to check on his status before Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.