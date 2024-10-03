Aaron Rodgers News: Logs full practice

Rodgers (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers was limited Wednesday, though head coach Robert Saleh indicated that he was "not concerned" about the quarterback's Week 5 availability. With a full practice under his belt, Rodgers is set to start Sunday's game against the Vikings while throwing to a WR corps currently led by Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mike Williams. Meanwhile, the Jets are reportedly high on the wish list of star pass catcher Davante Adams, in terms of his preferred trade fits.