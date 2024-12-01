Aaron Rodgers News: Throws pick-six in loss to Seattle

Rodgers completed 21 of 39 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks. He added two rushing attempts for six yards.

Rodgers has been playing through injuries to his legs but looked much more spry coming out of the Week 12 bye, extending plays with his legs and even throwing a block on a reverse in the first quarter. He also threw a pair of short first-quarter touchdown passes (eight yards to Davante Adams and four yards to Isaiah Davis). Rodgers should have had his third touchdown of the first half in the second quarter, but he overthrew a wide open Garrett Wilson in the end zone, then tossed a pick-six on the very next play. That interception turned the tide, kicking off a 19-0 Seattle run to end the game. The nearly 41-year-old quarterback is considered a long shot to return to the Jets next season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but Rodgers should remain the starter for the remainder of the 2024 campaign, which will continue with a Week 14 road game in Miami.