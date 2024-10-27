Aaron Rodgers News: Two TDs not enough in Week 8

Rodgers completed 17 of 28 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Patriots.

Rodgers threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Conklin in the first quarter and a one-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Gipson in the second, but the Jets came up a day late and a dollar short in another last-dash comeback bid. New York's sixth loss ended with a gimpy Rodgers and the offensive line hustling in vain to get a spike off as the final seconds ticked off after a 16-yard completion to Davante Adams on the game's final play. Conklin and Gipson have combined to catch all three of Rodgers' touchdown passes in two games since Adams' arrival in New York. Rodgers and the Jets won't have long to dwell on this latest disappointment, as they'll be right back in action Thursday against the Texans.