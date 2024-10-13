Aidan Hutchinson Injury: Out long-term with tibia injury

Hutchinson (lower leg) is staying behind at a local Dallas hospital after injuring his tibia in Sunday's 47-9 win over the Cowboys, and coach Dan Campbell said after the game that Hutchinson will be "down for a little while," Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Hutchinson appeared to fracture his tibia before being carted off in the second half of Sunday's win. A recovery timeline will be established once the specific nature of his injury is clarified, but Hutchinson's looking at a multi-week absence and will probably miss the rest of the season.