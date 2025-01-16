A.J. Brown Injury: Officially limited Thursday

Brown (knee/rest) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

As he predicted, Brown followed up Wednesday's absence from practice with a cap on his reps one day later as he continues to deal with a knee injury that has lingered since preparations for Week 16. He's played in three of four games in the meantime -- in the fourth, Week 18 against the Giants, most Eagles starters sat out -- and he's handled greater than a 90 percent snap share all three times. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Brown enters the weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's divisional-round contest against the Rams.