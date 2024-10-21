A.J. Epenesa News: Logs another sack in Week 7

Epenesa recorded three total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and defended one pass in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Titans.

Epenesa has tallied 3.0 sacks over the last two weeks and now leads the Bills' defense with 4.0 sacks on the season. The 2020 second-round pick has also accumulated 15 total tackles, two forced fumbles and one pass defended through Buffalo's first seven games. He's expected to continue causing problems for opposing quarterbacks as the Bills travel to take on the Seahawks in Week 8.