Alec Ingold

Alec Ingold Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Ingold (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ingold has missed each of the Dolphins' last two games after aggravating his calf injury in the team's Week 9 loss to the Bills. Wednesday's limited practice session could be an indication that he's nearing a return to the field. His participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can suit up in Week 12, when the Dolphins host the Patriots.

Alec Ingold
Miami Dolphins
