Alex Bachman News: Heads back to practice squad

Bachman reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Bachman was elevated for the third straight game Week 6 and logged 27 of Las Vegas' 63 offensive snaps in a loss against Pittsburgh. The wideout finished with his first three catches of the campaign (on three targets) for 31 yards. A player can be elevated from the practice squad only three times in a campaign, so the Raiders will need to sign Bachman to the 53-man roster if they want him to play again Week 7 versus the Rams. The likelihood of that happening could depend on whether Davante Adams (hamstring) and/or Jakobi Meyers (ankle) are able to return to game action.