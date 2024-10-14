Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alex Bachman headshot

Alex Bachman News: Heads back to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 14, 2024

Bachman reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Bachman was elevated for the third straight game Week 6 and logged 27 of Las Vegas' 63 offensive snaps in a loss against Pittsburgh. The wideout finished with his first three catches of the campaign (on three targets) for 31 yards. A player can be elevated from the practice squad only three times in a campaign, so the Raiders will need to sign Bachman to the 53-man roster if they want him to play again Week 7 versus the Rams. The likelihood of that happening could depend on whether Davante Adams (hamstring) and/or Jakobi Meyers (ankle) are able to return to game action.

Alex Bachman
 Free Agent
More Stats & News