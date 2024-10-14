Allen Lazard News: Catches 52-yard TD on MNF

Lazard caught six of seven targets for 114 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 23-20 loss to the Bills.

Lazard was on the receiving end of a play that will likely end up on Aaron Rodgers' highlight reel -- a 52-yard Hail Mary to close out the first half. The former Packers wide receiver has struggled with drops since joining the Jets but was sure-handed in this one, adding another highly difficult catch for a 25-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Lazard continues to work well ahead of Mike Williams as the Jets' top alternative to Garrett Wilson at wide receiver. Heading into a Week 7 trip to Pittsburgh, Lazard has racked up 354 receiving yards and five touchdowns in six games, already surpassing last season's meager totals of 311 yards and one touchdown in 14 games.