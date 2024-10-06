Allen Lazard News: Finds end zone in loss

Lazard recorded four receptions on 10 targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Vikings.

Lazard finished second on the team with 10 targets and now has at least eight targets in three of five games on the season. He's topped 60 yards only once, though he remains a trusted option for Aaron Rodgers near the end zone as he managed his fourth touchdown catch of the campaign on a 14-yard snag just before halftime. Garrett Wilson will be the top target for Rodgers nearly every week, but Lazard has held off Mike Williams as a priority for opportunity to this point.