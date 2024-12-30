Allen Lazard News: One catch in latest loss

Lazard caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Bills.

Lazard didn't do a good job of working back to the ball on Aaron Rodgers' second interception, so the two former Packers each shoulder some of the blame for that turnover. The drop-prone wide receiver has caught only 34 of 57 targets this season, and Lazard hasn't scored since Week 6. A Week 18 tilt against the Dolphins will likely be his last game with the Jets -- there's an out in the four-year, $44 million overpay of a contract he signed prior to the 2023 season.