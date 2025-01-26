Allen Robinson News: Marginal impact in 2024

Robinson finished the 2024 regular season having caught three of seven targets for 30 yards over 12 games.

Robinson signed a one-year deal with Detroit in late September, and he operated as a depth option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams at wide receiver in 2024. The 31-year-old never saw more than two targets in a game, and the most offensive snaps he played on the year came in Week 8 against the Titans when he logged 21. The wide receiver will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and it's unclear how much interest he'll garner on the open market.