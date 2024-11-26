Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet: Ranking Players, Pies & More

Welcome to the 16th annual RotoWire Thanksgiving Day Cheat Sheet.
For those who are first timers, it's great to have you aboard.
Here's how to set up a one-day fantasy contest with your family and friends:
First, you'll need three to six people — ideally those with whom you're sharing the holiday. But don't let that stop you if your family doesn't want to play. Reach out on social media or target some of your friends to have some fantasy football fun.
Next, be sure to leave enough time for a quick draft that'll end before the Bears-Lions game kicks off. Should you need to generate a draft order, either roll dice, draw playing cards from a deck or go to Random.org and use the free list randomizer.
Now that you have your competitors set, make some roster requirements and a scoring system, and, based on the number of players, be sure to add some flex spots to add fun to your one-day league. Maybe start with (1 QB, 2 RBs, 2 WRs, 1 TE, 1 RB/WR/TE flex, a kicker and a defense) and add spots if needed. And yes, even if you're anti-kicker, consider using one, as this adds fun on such a short slate. (If you only have three teams, you can add a second QB spot as well).
Recommended scoring system:
20 pass yards = 1 point
Pass TD = 4 points
10 rush/rec yards = 1 point
Reception = 1 point
Rush/Rec TD = 6 points
2
Welcome to the 16th annual RotoWire Thanksgiving Day Cheat Sheet.
For those who are first timers, it's great to have you aboard.
Here's how to set up a one-day fantasy contest with your family and friends:
First, you'll need three to six people — ideally those with whom you're sharing the holiday. But don't let that stop you if your family doesn't want to play. Reach out on social media or target some of your friends to have some fantasy football fun.
Next, be sure to leave enough time for a quick draft that'll end before the Bears-Lions game kicks off. Should you need to generate a draft order, either roll dice, draw playing cards from a deck or go to Random.org and use the free list randomizer.
Now that you have your competitors set, make some roster requirements and a scoring system, and, based on the number of players, be sure to add some flex spots to add fun to your one-day league. Maybe start with (1 QB, 2 RBs, 2 WRs, 1 TE, 1 RB/WR/TE flex, a kicker and a defense) and add spots if needed. And yes, even if you're anti-kicker, consider using one, as this adds fun on such a short slate. (If you only have three teams, you can add a second QB spot as well).
Recommended scoring system:
20 pass yards = 1 point
Pass TD = 4 points
10 rush/rec yards = 1 point
Reception = 1 point
Rush/Rec TD = 6 points
2 point conversion = 2 points
Sack = 1 point
INT (for defense) = 2 point
Safety = 2 points
D/ST TD = 6 points
FG = 3 points
PAT = 1 point
Otherwise, if you're playing with people in one of your fantasy leagues, or if you're playing DFS, consider using the same scoring system to keep the day nice and easy.
How about an entry fee? As we know, having a little skin in the game makes it more fun, but know your audience. If you want to make this an annual tradition, make sure the entry fee is one that keeps people coming back year after year.
Of course, make sure you have an edge. I'll list my Thanksgiving Day cheat sheet below to get you started, and most important, Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
Game schedule & Vegas Odds
Bears at Lions (-10.5) (o/u 48.5) — CBS, 12:30 p.m. EST
Giants at Cowboys (-4) (o/u 39) — FOX, 4:30 p.m. EST
Dolphins at Packers (-3.5) (o/u 47.5) — NBC, 8:20 p.m. EST
The weather in Green Bay is expected to have a high of 33 and low of 17 degrees with a four percent chance of snow and wind of 12 miles per hour. It's possible the cold temperatures have an impact on the warm-weather Dolphins. The Lions and Cowboys play their games indoors.
Implied Totals
Lions - 29.5
Packers - 24.5
Dolphins - 21.5
Cowboys -20.5
Bears - 17.5
Giants - 16.5
Fantasy Points Allowed by Position
The following table is based on full PPR scoring and uses data from the last five weeks exclusively. If using a different scoring system, use the RotoWire Defense vs. Position tool.
|QB
|RB
|WR
|TE
|K
|Bears
|16.8 (4th)
|23.8 (21st)
|27.7 (4th)
|11.7 (15th)
|8.1 (21st)
|Lions
|18.1 (6th)
|16.3 (2nd)
|37.5 (28th)
|7.3 (1st)
|7.0 (12th)
|Giants
|20.2 (19th)
|25.7 (27th)
|30.6 (10th)
|7.6 (2nd)
|8.0 (19th)
|Cowboys
|24.5 (28th)
|25.7 (27th)
|33.6 (21st)
|11.5 (13th)
|8.6 (28th)
|Dolphins
|15.8 (1st)
|23.0 (17th)
|26.4 (1st)
|13.2 (21st)
|8.2 (22nd)
|Packers
|18.8 (8th)
|22.2 (14th)
|29.2 (7th)
|13.4 (23rd)
|6.1 (5th)
Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet
QUARTERBACK
- Jordan Love GB vs. MIA
- Jared Goff DET vs. CHI
- Caleb Williams CHI at DET
- Tua Tagovailoa MIA at GB
- Cooper Rush DAL vs. NYG
- Tommy DeVito NYG at DAL (questionable - undisclosed)
- Drew Lock NYG at DAL
- Trey Lance DAL vs. NYG
- Skylar Thompson MIA at GB
- Malik Willis GB vs. MIA
- Hendon Hooker DET vs. CHI
- Tyson Bagent CHI at DET
RUNNING BACK
- Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. CHI
- De'Von Achane MIA at GB
- Josh Jacobs GB vs. MIA
- David Montgomery DET vs. CHI (questionable - shoulder)
- Rico Dowdle DAL vs. NYG
- D'Andre Swift CHI at DET
- Tyrone Tracy NYG at DAL
- Devin Singletary NYG at DAL
- Jaylen Wright MIA at GB
- Roschon Johnson CHI at DET
- Emanuel Wilson GB vs. MIA
- Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. NYG
- Raheem Mostert MIA at GB
- Chris Brooks GB vs. MIA
- Craig Reynolds DET vs. CHI
- Jeff Wilson MIA at GB
- Deuce Vaughn DAL vs. NYG
- Eric Gray NYG at DA
- Sione Vaki DET vs. CHI
- Travis Homer CHI at DET
WIDE RECEIVER
- Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CHI (questionable - knee)
- CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NYG
- Tyreek Hill MIA at GB
- DJ Moore CHI at DET
- Malik Nabers NYG at DAL
- Jayden Reed GB vs. MIA
- Jameson Williams DET vs. CHI
- Jaylen Waddle MIA at GB
- Keenan Allen CHI at DET
- Rome Odunze CHI at DET
- Romeo Doubs GB vs. MIA (questionable - concussion)
- Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at DAL
- Christian Watson GB vs. MIA
- Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. NYG
- Tim Patrick DET vs. CHI
- Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. MIA
- Darius Slayton NYG at DAL
- Brandin Cooks DAL vs. NYG (Could be activated from IR - knee)
- KaVontae Turpin DAL vs. NYG
- Malik Washington MIA at GB
- Odell Beckham MIA at GB
- Kalif Raymond DET vs. CHI (questionable - foot)
- Bo Melton GB vs. MIA
- Jonathan Mingo DAL vs. NYG
- Ryan Flournoy DAL vs. NYG
- Jalin Hyatt NYG at DAL
- DeAndre Carter CHI at DET
- Malik Heath GB vs. MIA
- River Cracraft MIA at GB
- Ihmir Smith-Marsette NYG at DAL
- Tyler Scott CHI at DET
- Allen Robinson DET vs. CHI
- Dee Eskridge MIA at GB
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton NYG at DAL
- Collin Johnson CHI at DET
TIGHT END
- Jonnu Smith MIA at GB
- Sam LaPorta DET vs. CHI
- Tucker Kraft GB vs. MIA
- Jake Ferguson DAL vs. NYG (questionable - concussion)
- Theo Johnson NYG at DAL
- Cole Kmet CHI at DET
- Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. NYG
- Julian Hill MIA at GB
- Gerald Everett CHI at DET
- Brock Wright DET vs. CHI
- Brevyn Spann-Ford DAL vs. NYG
- Ben Sims GB vs. MIA
- Durham Smythe MIA at GB
- Daniel Bellinger NYG at DAL
- Chris Manhertz NYG at DAL
- Marcedes Lewis CHI at DET
- John FitzPatrick GB vs. MIA
- Jack Stoll MIA at GB
- Shane Zylstra DET vs. CHI
DEFENSE
- Lions (vs. Bears)
- Giants (at Cowboys)
- Cowboys (vs Giants)
- Packers (vs. Dolphins)
- Bears (at Lions)
- Dolphins (at Packers)
KICKER
- Jake Bates DET vs. CHI
- Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. NYG
- Jason Sanders MIA at GB
- Brandon McManus GB vs. MIA
- Cairo Santos CHI at DET
- Graham Gano NYG at DAL
Side Dish Rankings
Like Ben Johnson setting up the perfect offensive game plan, be sure to have the same level of game planning when carefully selecting side dishes for the perfect meal. Each side has a role in the grand scheme, just like St. Brown, Montgomery, Gibbs, Williams and LaPorta in the Lions' offense. Plan this part of the feast with the highest level of discretion.
- Sweet Potato Casserole
- Cheesy Corn Casserole
- Stuffing
- Cranberry Walnut Relish
- Maple Glazed Carrots
- Mashed Potatoes
- Green Bean Casserole
- Mac and Cheese
Pie Rankings
Like running into a stacked box at the goal line, after eating all that food, we've got to plow through the pain and into the nirvana that eating the perfect pie brings.
- Apple
- Cherry
- Banana Cream
- Pecan
- Pumpkin
- French Silk
- Coconut Cream
- Sweet Potato
- Custard
- Peach
Beer Rankings
Whether your holidays are (hopefully) joyful or even if they're stressful, let's bring some beer to the party! Maybe not the mass-produced common beers. It is the holiday season after all! Enjoy the great taste of some craft beers and let some of the stress slip away while your fantasy team is piling up the points.
- Gruvi Golden Lager
- Lowrider Milk Stout
- Holland Lager 1839
- Kilted Harley Scottish Ale
- Boat Snack
Happy Thanksgiving to all. Let me know in the comments where I went wrong.