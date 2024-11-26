Fantasy Football
Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet: Ranking Players, Pies & More

Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet: Ranking Players, Pies & More

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
Published on November 26, 2024

Welcome to the 16th annual RotoWire Thanksgiving Day Cheat Sheet.

For those who are first timers, it's great to have you aboard.

Here's how to set up a one-day fantasy contest with your family and friends:

First, you'll need three to six people — ideally those with whom you're sharing the holiday. But don't let that stop you if your family doesn't want to play. Reach out on social media or target some of your friends to have some fantasy football fun.

Next, be sure to leave enough time for a quick draft that'll end before the Bears-Lions game kicks off. Should you need to generate a draft order, either roll dice, draw playing cards from a deck or go to Random.org and use the free list randomizer.

Now that you have your competitors set, make some roster requirements and a scoring system, and, based on the number of players, be sure to add some flex spots to add fun to your one-day league. Maybe start with (1 QB, 2 RBs, 2 WRs, 1 TE, 1 RB/WR/TE flex, a kicker and a defense) and add spots if needed. And yes, even if you're anti-kicker, consider using one, as this adds fun on such a short slate. (If you only have three teams, you can add a second QB spot as well).

Recommended scoring system:

20 pass yards = 1 point
Pass TD = 4 points
10 rush/rec yards = 1 point
Reception = 1 point
Rush/Rec TD = 6  points
Otherwise, if you're playing with people in one of your fantasy leagues, or if you're playing DFS, consider using the same scoring system to keep the day nice and easy.

How about an entry fee? As we know, having a little skin in the game makes it more fun, but know your audience. If you want to make this an annual tradition, make sure the entry fee is one that keeps people coming back year after year.

Of course, make sure you have an edge. I'll list my Thanksgiving Day cheat sheet below to get you started, and most important, Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.

Game schedule & Vegas Odds

Bears at Lions (-10.5) (o/u 48.5) — CBS, 12:30 p.m. EST

Giants at Cowboys (-4) (o/u 39) — FOX, 4:30 p.m. EST

Dolphins at Packers (-3.5) (o/u 47.5) — NBC, 8:20 p.m. EST

The weather in Green Bay is expected to have a high of 33 and low of 17 degrees with a four percent chance of snow and wind of 12 miles per hour. It's possible the cold temperatures have an impact on the warm-weather Dolphins. The Lions and Cowboys play their games indoors.

Implied Totals

Lions - 29.5
Packers - 24.5
Dolphins - 21.5
Cowboys -20.5
Bears - 17.5
Giants - 16.5

Fantasy Points Allowed by Position

The following table is based on full PPR scoring and uses data from the last five weeks exclusively. If using a different scoring system, use the RotoWire Defense vs. Position tool.

 QBRBWRTEK
Bears16.8 (4th)23.8 (21st)27.7 (4th)11.7 (15th)8.1 (21st)
Lions18.1 (6th)16.3 (2nd)37.5 (28th)7.3 (1st)7.0 (12th)
Giants20.2 (19th)25.7 (27th)30.6 (10th)7.6 (2nd)8.0 (19th)
Cowboys24.5 (28th)25.7 (27th)33.6 (21st)11.5 (13th)8.6 (28th)
Dolphins15.8 (1st)23.0 (17th)26.4 (1st)13.2 (21st)8.2 (22nd)
Packers18.8 (8th)22.2 (14th)29.2 (7th)13.4 (23rd)6.1 (5th)

Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet

QUARTERBACK

  1. Jordan Love GB vs. MIA
  2. Jared Goff DET vs. CHI
  3. Caleb Williams CHI at DET
  4. Tua Tagovailoa MIA at GB
  5. Cooper Rush DAL vs. NYG
  6. Tommy DeVito NYG at DAL (questionable - undisclosed)
  7. Drew Lock NYG at DAL
  8. Trey Lance DAL vs. NYG
  9. Skylar Thompson MIA at GB
  10. Malik Willis GB vs. MIA
  11. Hendon Hooker DET vs. CHI
  12. Tyson Bagent CHI at DET

RUNNING BACK

  1. Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. CHI
  2. De'Von Achane MIA at GB
  3. Josh Jacobs GB vs. MIA
  4. David Montgomery DET vs. CHI (questionable - shoulder)
  5. Rico Dowdle DAL vs. NYG
  6. D'Andre Swift CHI at DET
  7. Tyrone Tracy NYG at DAL
  8. Devin Singletary NYG at DAL
  9. Jaylen Wright MIA at GB
  10. Roschon Johnson CHI at DET
  11. Emanuel Wilson GB vs. MIA
  12. Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. NYG
  13. Raheem Mostert MIA at GB
  14. Chris Brooks GB vs. MIA
  15. Craig Reynolds DET vs. CHI
  16. Jeff Wilson MIA at GB
  17. Deuce Vaughn DAL vs. NYG
  18. Eric Gray NYG at DA
  19. Sione Vaki DET vs. CHI
  20. Travis Homer CHI at DET

WIDE RECEIVER

  1. Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CHI  (questionable - knee)
  2. CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NYG
  3. Tyreek Hill MIA at GB
  4. DJ Moore CHI at DET
  5. Malik Nabers NYG at DAL
  6. Jayden Reed GB vs. MIA
  7. Jameson Williams DET vs. CHI
  8. Jaylen Waddle MIA at GB
  9. Keenan Allen CHI at DET
  10. Rome Odunze CHI at DET
  11. Romeo Doubs GB vs. MIA (questionable - concussion)
  12. Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at DAL
  13. Christian Watson GB vs. MIA
  14. Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. NYG
  15. Tim Patrick DET vs. CHI
  16. Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. MIA
  17. Darius Slayton NYG at DAL
  18. Brandin Cooks DAL vs. NYG (Could be activated from IR - knee)
  19. KaVontae Turpin DAL vs. NYG
  20. Malik Washington MIA at GB
  21. Odell Beckham MIA at GB
  22. Kalif Raymond DET vs. CHI (questionable - foot)
  23. Bo Melton GB vs. MIA
  24. Jonathan Mingo DAL vs. NYG
  25. Ryan Flournoy DAL vs. NYG
  26. Jalin Hyatt NYG at DAL
  27. DeAndre Carter CHI at DET
  28. Malik Heath GB vs. MIA
  29. River Cracraft MIA at GB
  30. Ihmir Smith-Marsette NYG at DAL
  31. Tyler Scott CHI at DET
  32. Allen Robinson DET vs. CHI
  33. Dee Eskridge MIA at GB
  34. Bryce Ford-Wheaton NYG at DAL
  35. Collin Johnson CHI at DET

TIGHT END

  1. Jonnu Smith MIA at GB
  2. Sam LaPorta DET vs. CHI
  3. Tucker Kraft GB vs. MIA
  4. Jake Ferguson  DAL vs. NYG (questionable - concussion)
  5. Theo Johnson NYG at DAL
  6. Cole Kmet CHI at DET
  7. Luke Schoonmaker  DAL vs. NYG
  8. Julian Hill MIA at GB
  9. Gerald Everett CHI at DET
  10. Brock Wright DET vs. CHI
  11. Brevyn Spann-Ford  DAL vs. NYG
  12. Ben Sims GB vs. MIA
  13. Durham Smythe MIA at GB
  14. Daniel Bellinger NYG at DAL
  15. Chris Manhertz NYG at DAL
  16. Marcedes Lewis CHI at DET
  17. John FitzPatrick GB vs. MIA
  18. Jack Stoll MIA at GB
  19. Shane Zylstra DET vs. CHI

DEFENSE

  1. Lions  (vs. Bears) 
  2. Giants (at Cowboys)
  3. Cowboys (vs Giants)
  4. Packers (vs. Dolphins)
  5. Bears (at Lions)
  6. Dolphins (at Packers)

KICKER

  1. Jake Bates DET vs. CHI
  2. Brandon Aubrey  DAL vs. NYG
  3. Jason Sanders MIA at GB
  4. Brandon McManus GB vs. MIA
  5. Cairo Santos CHI at DET
  6. Graham Gano NYG at DAL

Side Dish Rankings

Like Ben Johnson setting up the perfect offensive game plan, be sure to have the same level of game planning when carefully selecting side dishes for the perfect meal. Each side has a role in the grand scheme, just like St. Brown, Montgomery, Gibbs, Williams and LaPorta in the Lions' offense. Plan this part of the feast with the highest level of discretion.

  1. Sweet Potato Casserole
  2. Cheesy Corn Casserole
  3. Stuffing 
  4. Cranberry Walnut Relish
  5. Maple Glazed Carrots
  6. Mashed Potatoes 
  7. Green Bean Casserole
  8. Mac and Cheese

Pie Rankings

Like running into a stacked box at the goal line, after eating all that food, we've got to plow through the pain and into the nirvana that eating the perfect pie brings.

  1. Apple
  2. Cherry
  3. Banana Cream
  4. Pecan
  5. Pumpkin
  6. French Silk
  7. Coconut Cream
  8. Sweet Potato
  9. Custard
  10. Peach

Beer Rankings

Whether your holidays are (hopefully) joyful or even if they're stressful, let's bring some beer to the party! Maybe not the mass-produced common beers. It is the holiday season after all! Enjoy the great taste of some craft beers and let some of the stress slip away while your fantasy team is piling up the points.

  1. Gruvi Golden Lager
  2. Lowrider Milk Stout
  3. Holland Lager 1839
  4. Kilted Harley Scottish Ale
  5. Boat Snack

Happy Thanksgiving to all. Let me know in the comments where I went wrong.
 

