Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet: Ranking Players, Pies & More

For those who are first timers, it's great to have you aboard.

Welcome to the 16th annual RotoWire Thanksgiving Day Cheat Sheet.

For those who are first timers, it's great to have you aboard.

Here's how to set up a one-day fantasy contest with your family and friends:

First, you'll need three to six people — ideally those with whom you're sharing the holiday. But don't let that stop you if your family doesn't want to play. Reach out on social media or target some of your friends to have some fantasy football fun.

Next, be sure to leave enough time for a quick draft that'll end before the Bears-Lions game kicks off. Should you need to generate a draft order, either roll dice, draw playing cards from a deck or go to Random.org and use the free list randomizer.

Now that you have your competitors set, make some roster requirements and a scoring system, and, based on the number of players, be sure to add some flex spots to add fun to your one-day league. Maybe start with (1 QB, 2 RBs, 2 WRs, 1 TE, 1 RB/WR/TE flex, a kicker and a defense) and add spots if needed. And yes, even if you're anti-kicker, consider using one, as this adds fun on such a short slate. (If you only have three teams, you can add a second QB spot as well).

Recommended scoring system:

20 pass yards = 1 point

Pass TD = 4 points

10 rush/rec yards = 1 point

Reception = 1 point

Rush/Rec TD = 6 points

2 point conversion = 2 points

Sack = 1 point

INT (for defense) = 2 point

Safety = 2 points

D/ST TD = 6 points

FG = 3 points

PAT = 1 point

Otherwise, if you're playing with people in one of your fantasy leagues, or if you're playing DFS, consider using the same scoring system to keep the day nice and easy.

How about an entry fee? As we know, having a little skin in the game makes it more fun, but know your audience. If you want to make this an annual tradition, make sure the entry fee is one that keeps people coming back year after year.

Of course, make sure you have an edge. I'll list my Thanksgiving Day cheat sheet below to get you started, and most important, Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.

Game schedule & Vegas Odds

Bears at Lions (-10.5) (o/u 48.5) — CBS, 12:30 p.m. EST

Giants at Cowboys (-4) (o/u 39) — FOX, 4:30 p.m. EST

Dolphins at Packers (-3.5) (o/u 47.5) — NBC, 8:20 p.m. EST

The weather in Green Bay is expected to have a high of 33 and low of 17 degrees with a four percent chance of snow and wind of 12 miles per hour. It's possible the cold temperatures have an impact on the warm-weather Dolphins. The Lions and Cowboys play their games indoors.

Implied Totals

Lions - 29.5

Packers - 24.5

Dolphins - 21.5

Cowboys -20.5

Bears - 17.5

Giants - 16.5

Fantasy Points Allowed by Position

The following table is based on full PPR scoring and uses data from the last five weeks exclusively. If using a different scoring system, use the RotoWire Defense vs. Position tool .

QB RB WR TE K Bears 16.8 (4th) 23.8 (21st) 27.7 (4th) 11.7 (15th) 8.1 (21st) Lions 18.1 (6th) 16.3 (2nd) 37.5 (28th) 7.3 (1st) 7.0 (12th) Giants 20.2 (19th) 25.7 (27th) 30.6 (10th) 7.6 (2nd) 8.0 (19th) Cowboys 24.5 (28th) 25.7 (27th) 33.6 (21st) 11.5 (13th) 8.6 (28th) Dolphins 15.8 (1st) 23.0 (17th) 26.4 (1st) 13.2 (21st) 8.2 (22nd) Packers 18.8 (8th) 22.2 (14th) 29.2 (7th) 13.4 (23rd) 6.1 (5th)

Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER

TIGHT END

DEFENSE

Lions (vs. Bears) Giants (at Cowboys) Cowboys (vs Giants) Packers (vs. Dolphins) Bears (at Lions) Dolphins (at Packers)

KICKER

Side Dish Rankings

Like Ben Johnson setting up the perfect offensive game plan, be sure to have the same level of game planning when carefully selecting side dishes for the perfect meal. Each side has a role in the grand scheme, just like St. Brown, Montgomery, Gibbs, Williams and LaPorta in the Lions' offense. Plan this part of the feast with the highest level of discretion.

Sweet Potato Casserole Cheesy Corn Casserole Stuffing Cranberry Walnut Relish Maple Glazed Carrots Mashed Potatoes Green Bean Casserole Mac and Cheese

Pie Rankings

Like running into a stacked box at the goal line, after eating all that food, we've got to plow through the pain and into the nirvana that eating the perfect pie brings.

Apple Cherry Banana Cream Pecan Pumpkin French Silk Coconut Cream Sweet Potato Custard Peach

Beer Rankings

Whether your holidays are (hopefully) joyful or even if they're stressful, let's bring some beer to the party! Maybe not the mass-produced common beers. It is the holiday season after all! Enjoy the great taste of some craft beers and let some of the stress slip away while your fantasy team is piling up the points.

Gruvi Golden Lager Lowrider Milk Stout Holland Lager 1839 Kilted Harley Scottish Ale Boat Snack

Happy Thanksgiving to all. Let me know in the comments where I went wrong.

