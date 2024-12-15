Alvin Kamara Injury: Hurts groin Sunday

Kamara sustained a groin injury during Sunday's contest against the Commanders.

Kamara brushed off an illness in order to suit up Week 15, but he paid a visit to the sideline tent in the second half before the Saints announced a new health concern for the running back. At the point of his departure, he had notched five carries for 12 yards and four catches (on five targets) for 58 yards and one touchdown. Kendre Miller likely will lead New Orleans' backfield in Kamara's stead, while veteran Jamaal Williams also is on hand for RB reps.