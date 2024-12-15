Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alvin Kamara headshot

Alvin Kamara Injury: Hurts groin Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Kamara sustained a groin injury during Sunday's contest against the Commanders.

Kamara brushed off an illness in order to suit up Week 15, but he paid a visit to the sideline tent in the second half before the Saints announced a new health concern for the running back. At the point of his departure, he had notched five carries for 12 yards and four catches (on five targets) for 58 yards and one touchdown. Kendre Miller likely will lead New Orleans' backfield in Kamara's stead, while veteran Jamaal Williams also is on hand for RB reps.

Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now