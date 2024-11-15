Amari Cooper Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Cooper (wrist) will be limited in Friday's practice and listed as questionable for Sunday's 4:25 ET game against the Chiefs, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Cooper has missed the Bills' last two games, but his ability to practice all week -- albeit in a limited fashion -- gives him a chance to return to action this weekend. If Cooper is available versus Kansas City, he'd provide a significant boost to a Buffalo wideout corps that will be without Keon Coleman (wrist). Look for added context regarding Cooper's Week 11 status to arrive late Saturday or early Sunday, when national reporters such as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter post their weekly pre-game injury updates.