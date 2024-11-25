Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury: DNP with knee injury Monday

St. Brown (knee) was listed as a non-participant at Monday's walkthrough practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

This is a new injury for the Lions' star wideout, as he previously dealt with a quad issue back in September. St. Brown played his normal complement of snaps (94 percent) in Sunday's win over the Colts, so it's unclear when he came down with the injury or if it's anything to be concerned about. The Lions have a Thanksgiving Day date with the Bears on Thursday. Along with St. Brown, Kalif Raymond (foot) also was listed as DNP on Monday. If neither player is unable to go Thursday, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson would be in line for the bulk of the wide receiver snaps.