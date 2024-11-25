Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury: Nursing knee injury

St. Brown was listed as a non-participant at Monday's walkthrough due to a knee injury, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The knee injury is a new concern for the Lions' star wideout, who last made an appearance on Detroit's injury report in September with a quadricep issue. St. Brown played his normal amount of snaps (94 percent) in this past Sunday's win over the Colts, so it's unclear if he came down with the injury during the contest or if it's anything to be concerned about. The Lions have a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Bears, and the quick turnaround makes his status worth monitoring over the next couple of days. Along with St. Brown, Kalif Raymond (foot) also was listed as a non-participant Monday. If neither receiver is able to go Thursday, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson would be in line to serve as the Lions' primary wideouts.