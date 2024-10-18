Anders Carlson News: To be elevated Saturday

The 49ers are expected to elevate Carlson from the practice squad Saturday in advance of Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

San Francisco lost Jake Moody to a right high-ankle sprain Week 5 and Matthew Wright to shoulder and back injuries Week 6. The former is in line to miss about one month, while the latter is slated to be placed on injured reserve Saturday, setting up Carlson to be the team's placekicker Sunday and likely a few more contests after that. A sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2023, Carlson got just one campaign as the regular kicker in Green Bay due to frequent misses (27-for-33 on FGAs, 34-for-39 on PATs in 17 regular-season games) and didn't win a job battle out of training camp. He'll have a chance to bounce back working in conjunction with the 49ers offense.