Andrew Booth News: Struggles to contain Smith

Booth finished Sunday's 41-7 loss to Philadelphia with six tackles (three solo) and one pass defense.

Booth got the start at outside corner Sunday due to the absence of Amani Oruwariye (foot). Booth finished with a season-high in tackles, but he struggled in coverage against DeVonta Smith, with the Eagles' wideout finishing with six catches (on seven targets) for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Booth and the Cowboys' defense will look to bounce back in the regular-season finale against the Commanders next Sunday.