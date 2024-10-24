Anfernee Jennings Injury: Limited in Thursday's practice

Jennings (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant on the Patriots' injury report Thursday, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Jennings has been playing through a shoulder injury since Week 5 against the Dolphins. He opened up the week as a DNP on Wednesday, but his ability to see the field Thursday indicates he's trending towards being available for Sunday's game against the Jets. Jennings has registered 34 tackles (20 solo), including 0.5 sacks, across six regular-season games.