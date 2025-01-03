Anthony Richardson Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Head coach Shane Steichen noted Friday that Richardson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars.

Per James Boyd of The Athletic, Steichen also relayed that veteran QB Joe Flacco will start in place of Richardson on Sunday. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft thus finishes his second season as a pro having completed 126 of his 264 passing attempts for 1,814 yards, with eight TDs and 12 picks to go along with 86 carries for 499 yards and six rushing scores in 11 games. Now that he's been deemed out for Week 18, Richardson will turn his focus to moving past his back issue and approaching the 2025 campaign healthy.