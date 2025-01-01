Fantasy Football
Anthony Walker Injury: Still not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Walker (knee) did not practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Walker didn't practice at all last week and ended up missing Sunday's victory over Cleveland. He'll likely need to return to practice in some capacity before the end of Friday in order to have a chance of suiting up in this Sunday's matchup versus the Jets. With Walker out of action last weekend, Tyrel Dodson got the start at inside linebacker and put up a huge performance, racking up 15 tackles and an interception en route to winning the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

