Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Walker headshot

Anthony Walker Injury: Tallies 68 stops in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Walker (knee) racked up 68 tackles (34 solo), 1.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one interception across 14 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2024.

Walker valued into a starting role on defense Week 9, coinciding with the Dolphins' decision to move on from David Long, and gained brief fantasy value in deeper IDP formats as a result of his every-down gig. He missed Miami's final two regular-season contests due to a knee injury, however. The 29-year-old veteran is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Anthony Walker
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now