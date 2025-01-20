Anthony Walker Injury: Tallies 68 stops in 2024
Walker (knee) racked up 68 tackles (34 solo), 1.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one interception across 14 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2024.
Walker valued into a starting role on defense Week 9, coinciding with the Dolphins' decision to move on from David Long, and gained brief fantasy value in deeper IDP formats as a result of his every-down gig. He missed Miami's final two regular-season contests due to a knee injury, however. The 29-year-old veteran is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now