Anthony Walker News: Will continue to be starter

Speaking with the media Friday, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said Walker will continue to start at linebacker ahead of David Long, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The Dolphins made the lineup change last Sunday against the Bills, and Walker ended up leading the team with 10 tackles (four solo) while playing all 59 defensive snaps. Long played zero defensive snaps and 15 on special teams after being an every-down linebacker earlier in the season. It's a big change for IDP players.