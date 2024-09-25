Antoine Winfield Injury: Gets on field

Winfield (foot) was working on the side with trainers during practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Winfield has been out of action and not practicing since he suffered the injury in a Week 1 win over the Commanders. His return to the field in any form is a sign the Minnesota product is making progress in his recovery, but as Auman insinuates, he's probably closer to doubtful than questionable for this Sunday's matchup with the Eagles. However, his status for Thursday and Friday will likely bring better clarity there.