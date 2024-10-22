Antoine Winfield News: Leads Bucs with 10 tackles Monday

Winfield logged 10 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Monday's 41-31 loss to the Ravens.

In his second game back from a foot injury, Winfield played every single defensive snap Monday. In addition to leading the Buccaneers with 10 tackles, he also managed to log his first sack of the season after taking down Lamar Jackson for a nine-yard loss midway through the first quarter, which forced the Ravens to punt on the next play. Winfield has logged 14 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery across his last two outings.