Antonio Gibson News: Leads backfield in Week 18 win

Gibson carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards and caught four of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Bills.

With Rhamondre Stevenson getting the day off in a meaningless game for both sides, Gibson led the Patriots' backfield and topped 60 scrimmage yards for the second straight week. The former Washington RB capably filled a backup role for New England in 2024, finishing the season with 744 combined yards over 17 appearances. Stevenson is under contract through 2028 while Gibson has two more years left on his deal, but a new coaching staff might have different ideas about the workload split between them next season after head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt were let go immediately after Sunday's contest.