Antonio Gibson News: Scores first TD of season

Gibson carried the ball seven times for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Colts.

The fifth-year RB posted his best rushing yards total since Week 2, and Gibson capped his big performance with an 11-yard TD run in the fourth quarter that gave the Patriots a 24-17 lead. The trip to the end zone was the first of the season for the former Washington back -- his last touchdown came in Week 16 of 2023. He hasn't seen double-double digits touches while Rhamondre Stevenson has been healthy since Week 2, but Gibson's ability to turn small holes into big gains could lead to a bigger role in the offense on the other side of New England's Week 14 bye.