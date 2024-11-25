Antonio Gibson News: Six carries versus Miami

Gibson, who logged 30 of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-15 loss to the Dolphins, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, carried six times for 31 yards and caught one of his two targets for 14 yards in the contest.

Meanwhile, starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson was on the field for 29 snaps Sunday, while carrying eight times for 13 yards and not catching either of his two passing targets. While we don't expect Gibson to overtake Stevenson in the Patriots' backfield pecking order any time soon, Gibson's workload this coming weekend against the Colts will be worth monitoring to see if the uptick in his RB snap share extends beyond Week 12, when Stevenson struggled to get going in a game in which Miami led by a 31-0 score by the end of the third quarter.