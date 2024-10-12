Audric Estime Injury: Could play after coming off IR

Estime (ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday. The rookie running back is still listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chargers, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

The Denver backfield appears to have a bit more of a cadence than it did early on, with Javonte Williams averaging about 33 snaps per game and Jaleel McLaughlin mixing in somewhere in the range of 17 to 23 snaps most weeks. Estime probably won't play much to start, but he does profile as more of a thumper than anyone currently on the depth chart and could earn more opportunities as the season progresses.