Austin Ekeler News: Falls short of 100 scrimmage yards

Ekeler carried the ball six times for 67 yards and caught both his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Browns.

Despite the low touch volume, Ekeler produced a season-best yardage total in his return from a concussion that cost him last week's win over the Cardinals. The former Charger might have had an even bigger day from a fantasy perspective, but Washington's three rushing TDs from inside the five-yard line went to Brian Robinson (two) and Jeremy McNichols (one) instead. Ekeler is showing he's got plenty left in the tank after his rough 2023 campaign with the Bolts, and through his first five games as a Commander he's averaging an eye-popping 7.9 yards per carry, albeit on only 19 totes. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 6 against the Ravens.