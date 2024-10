Hooper, who was on the field for 23 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Jaguars, caught four of his five targets in the contest for 32 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile fellow TE Hunter Henry (52 snaps) caught eight of his nine targets for a team-high 92 yards. Despite his uptick in usage Sunday, Hooper is not a high-percentage fantasy lineup option while working in a timeshare that favors Henry.