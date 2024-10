Hooper was one the field for 25 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Hooper wound up with one catch on three targets for nine yards in the contest, while fellow TE Hunter Henry logged 56 snaps while catching two of his four targets for 32 yards. In a time-share that leans toward Henry, Hooper's fantasy upside remains modest.