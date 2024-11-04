Austin Trammell News: Reverts to practice squad

Trammell reverted to the Jaguars' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction report.

Trammell was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the first time this season for Week 9 against the Eagles, and he finished the game with two catches (on three targets) for 40 yards. His 33 snaps on offense were third-most among the Jags' wide receivers behind Brian Thomas (49) and Parker Washington (46). Trammell could be elevated for Week 10 against the Vikings if Gabe Davis continues to be sidelined due to a shoulder injury.