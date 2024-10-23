Avery Williams News: Strictly special teams in Week 7

Williams brought back a kickoff for 21 yards and played all 23 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Though he's listed as a running back, Williams hasn't logged any touches out of the backfield since the 2022 season and is on the Falcons' roster solely due to his role a kickoff and punt returner. Until Sunday, Jase McClellan had been inactive as the Falcons' No. 4 running back, but the rookie sixth-round pick suited up against the Seahawks and ended up getting five carries in garbage time rather than Williams when Atlanta rested top backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier late in the game.