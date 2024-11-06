Baker Mayfield Injury: Tending to toe issue
Mayfield didn't practice Wednesday due to a toe injury.
Mayfield was able to force overtime Monday at Kansas City but then never got a chance to move the ball in the extra period in an eventual 30-24 loss. Overall, he completed 23 of 31 passes for 200 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions without the services of his top three wide receivers. Mayfield himself is tending to a health concern now, so his status will be monitored as the week continues to see if he may be in danger of sitting out Sunday against the 49ers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now