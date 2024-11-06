Baker Mayfield Injury: Tending to toe issue

Mayfield didn't practice Wednesday due to a toe injury.

Mayfield was able to force overtime Monday at Kansas City but then never got a chance to move the ball in the extra period in an eventual 30-24 loss. Overall, he completed 23 of 31 passes for 200 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions without the services of his top three wide receivers. Mayfield himself is tending to a health concern now, so his status will be monitored as the week continues to see if he may be in danger of sitting out Sunday against the 49ers.