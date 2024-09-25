Ben Sinnott: Not involved in win

Sinnott failed to record a single target in Monday's 38-33 win over the Bengals.

Despite not being targeted in the contest, Sinnott saw his snap percentage increase to 42 percent in Week 3 after averaging a 21 percent snap share in the first two weeks. The rookie tight end continues to play behind both Zach Ertz and John Bates, limiting his opportunities in the Commanders' offense. Sinnott should continue to develop going forward, but he remains off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Cardinals.