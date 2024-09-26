Bijan Robinson Injury: Dealing with shoulder issue

Robinson was limited at Thursday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Robinson wasn't included on Atlanta's first Week 4 practice report Wednesday, so his status in the midst of preparations for Sunday's game against the Saints has become clouded. Friday's session likely will be key for the second-year pro to enter the weekend without a designation. Through three contests this season, Robinson has averaged 4.1 yards on his 48 carries, hauled in 11 of 12 targets for 89 yards and scored one rushing touchdown.