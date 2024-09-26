Bijan Robinson Injury: Dealing with shoulder issue
Robinson was limited at Thursday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Robinson wasn't included on Atlanta's first Week 4 practice report Wednesday, so his status in the midst of preparations for Sunday's game against the Saints has become clouded. Friday's session likely will be key for the second-year pro to enter the weekend without a designation. Through three contests this season, Robinson has averaged 4.1 yards on his 48 carries, hauled in 11 of 12 targets for 89 yards and scored one rushing touchdown.
Written By RotoWire Staff